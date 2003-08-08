Film Reviews
Илья Пьянов 6 July 2022, 10:54
Хороший фильм !
|2 October 2003
|Russia
|8 January 2004
|Argentina
|5 February 2004
|Australia
|2 April 2004
|Austria
|22 October 2003
|Bahrain
|25 September 2003
|Belarus
|11 February 2004
|Belgium
|2 January 2004
|Brazil
|8 August 2003
|Canada
|12 March 2004
|Chile
|13 November 2003
|Czechia
|3 December 2003
|Egypt
|4 February 2004
|France
|23 October 2003
|Germany
|29 August 2003
|Great Britain
|23 July 2004
|Greece
|26 September 2003
|Iceland
|29 August 2003
|Ireland
|5 March 2004
|Italy
|22 May 2004
|Japan
|26 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|10 February 2004
|Kuwait
|31 October 2003
|Mexico
|30 October 2003
|Netherlands
|16 April 2004
|Panama
|3 December 2003
|Philippines
|27 August 2004
|Poland
|14 November 2003
|Portugal
|31 October 2003
|South Korea
|19 September 2003
|Spain
|23 July 2004
|Turkey
|29 August 2003
|USA
|25 September 2003
|Ukraine
Victor Salva devised the "Every 23 years for 23 days it gets to eat" rule in Jeepers Creepers (2001) so there would be no sequel unless the film were set in the future, and he knew the studio would be unlikely to approve that. However Francis Ford Coppola spotted an easy loophole: place the story within the same 23-day period as the first film. As a result, this film is set on the 23rd day to avoid producing another sequel.