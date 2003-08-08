Menu
6.1 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Kinoafisha Films Jeepers Creepers 2

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jeepers Creepers II 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 8 August 2003
Release date
2 October 2003 Russia
8 January 2004 Argentina
5 February 2004 Australia
2 April 2004 Austria
22 October 2003 Bahrain
25 September 2003 Belarus
11 February 2004 Belgium
2 January 2004 Brazil
8 August 2003 Canada
12 March 2004 Chile
13 November 2003 Czechia
3 December 2003 Egypt
4 February 2004 France
23 October 2003 Germany
29 August 2003 Great Britain
23 July 2004 Greece
26 September 2003 Iceland
29 August 2003 Ireland
5 March 2004 Italy
22 May 2004 Japan
26 September 2003 Kazakhstan
10 February 2004 Kuwait
31 October 2003 Mexico
30 October 2003 Netherlands
16 April 2004 Panama
3 December 2003 Philippines
27 August 2004 Poland
14 November 2003 Portugal
31 October 2003 South Korea
19 September 2003 Spain
23 July 2004 Turkey
29 August 2003 USA
25 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $63,102,666
Production United Artists, Myriad Pictures, American Zoetrope
Jeepers Creepers 2, El demonio 2, Джиперс Криперс 2, 23 Primaveras: Parte 2, Aki bújt, aki nem 2. - A második este, El Mensajero de Satanás 2, Human Catcher, Jeepers Creepers - Il canto del diavolo 2, Jeepers Creepers : Le Chant du diable 2, Jeepers Creepers 2: The Second Night, Jeepers Creepers II, Jipers Kripers 2, Kabus gecesi, Kẻ Săn Lùng Sợ Hãi 2, Like Hell: Jeepers Creepers 2, Morts de peur 2, Olhos Famintos 2, Siurpuliukai 2, Smakosz 2, Strašno strašilo 2, Джиперс Кріперс 2, Крийпър II, 지퍼스 크리퍼스 2, ヒューマン・キャッチャー/JEEPERS CREEPERS 2, 毛骨悚然：鬼擋路
Director
Victor Salva
Victor Salva
Cast
Jonathan Breck
Jonathan Breck
Billy Aaron Brown
Justin Long
Justin Long
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Josh Hammond
Similar films for Jeepers Creepers 2
Jeepers Creepers 6.6
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Wrong Turn 7.1
Wrong Turn (2003)
Jeepers Creepers III 5.3
Jeepers Creepers III (2017)
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn 3.7
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (2021)
The Hills Have Eyes 6.9
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
Shallow Ground 5.4
Shallow Ground (2004)
Darkness Falls 5.5
Darkness Falls (2003)
Snake Spring 6.8
Snake Spring (1997)
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood 5.2
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)
Friday the 13th Part III 5.6
Friday the 13th Part III (1982)
Rosewood Lane 5.8
Rosewood Lane (2012)
The Butterfly Room 5.9
The Butterfly Room (2012)
6.1
11 votes
5.7 IMDb
Quotes
Boy You Taggert?
Older Jack Jr. That's right.
Boy Can we see it?
Older Jack Jr. [referring to the sign "Bat Out Of Hell"] Can you read?
Boy Is that thing real? Because I've heard it's a bunch of bullshit.
Older Jack Jr. It's still five bucks.
Girl Where'd it come from?
Older Jack Jr. My dad killed it.
Boy Yeah, but where'd it come from?
Older Jack Jr. It's five bucks from you too.
Boy How'd he kill it?
Older Jack Jr. Ask him.
