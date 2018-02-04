Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
5.5
IMDb Rating: 5.5
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Cloverfield Movie
Cloverfield Movie
The Cloverfield: Paradox
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Detective
Synopsis
After a scientific experiment aboard the space station involving a particle accelerator has unexpected results, the astronauts find themselves isolated. Following a horrible discovery the space station crew must fight for survival.
Expand
Cloverfield Movie
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
4 February 2018
World premiere
4 February 2018
Release date
20 April 2018
USA
MPAA
PG-13
Budget
$45,000,000
Production
Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Cloverfield Paradox, O Paradoxo Cloverfield, Clean Pass, Cloverfield - A Partícula de Deus, Cloverfield Movie, Cloverfield Paradoksu, Cloverfield Station, Cloverfieldi paradoks, Dieva daļiņa, God Particle, Hiểm Họa Trạm Không Gian, Paradoks Cloverfield, Το παράδοξο του Cloverfield, Кловерфилд парадокс, Парадокс Кловерфилда, Парадокс Кловерфілда, Чудовищният парадокс, クローバーフィールド・パラドックス, 末世悖論, 科洛弗悖論, 科洛弗悖论
Director
Julius Onah
Cast
Elizabeth Debicki
Daniel Bruhl
Chris O'Dowd
Aksel Hennie
Ziyi Zhang
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Cloverfield Movie
7.1
Life
(2017)
7.0
10 Cloverfield Lane
(2016)
7.3
Cloverfield
(2008)
7.3
Alien: Romulus
(2024)
5.1
7 From Etheria
(2017)
5.2
Stowaway
(2021)
4.9
The Titan
(2018)
5.5
Mute
(2018)
5.8
Extinction
(2018)
7.3
I Am Mother
(2018)
6.2
Annihilation
(2017)
6.3
Spectral
(2016)
Film rating
5.5
Rate
15
votes
5.5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Mundy
What are you talking about, Arm?
Film Trailers
All trailers
Cloverfield Movie
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree