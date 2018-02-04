Menu
Poster of Cloverfield Movie
Poster of Cloverfield Movie
Poster of Cloverfield Movie
Poster of Cloverfield Movie
5.5 IMDb Rating: 5.5
Cloverfield Movie

Cloverfield Movie

The Cloverfield: Paradox 18+
Synopsis

After a scientific experiment aboard the space station involving a particle accelerator has unexpected results, the astronauts find themselves isolated. Following a horrible discovery the space station crew must fight for survival.
Cloverfield Movie  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 4 February 2018
World premiere 4 February 2018
Release date
20 April 2018 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $45,000,000
Production Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures
Also known as
The Cloverfield Paradox, O Paradoxo Cloverfield, Clean Pass, Cloverfield - A Partícula de Deus, Cloverfield Movie, Cloverfield Paradoksu, Cloverfield Station, Cloverfieldi paradoks, Dieva daļiņa, God Particle, Hiểm Họa Trạm Không Gian, Paradoks Cloverfield, Το παράδοξο του Cloverfield, Кловерфилд парадокс, Парадокс Кловерфилда, Парадокс Кловерфілда, Чудовищният парадокс, クローバーフィールド・パラドックス, 末世悖論, 科洛弗悖論, 科洛弗悖论
Director
Julius Onah
Julius Onah
Cast
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Daniel Bruhl
Daniel Bruhl
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Aksel Hennie
Aksel Hennie
Ziyi Zhang
Ziyi Zhang
Similar films for Cloverfield Movie
Life 7.1
Life (2017)
10 Cloverfield Lane 7.0
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
Cloverfield 7.3
Cloverfield (2008)
Alien: Romulus 7.3
Alien: Romulus (2024)
7 From Etheria 5.1
7 From Etheria (2017)
Stowaway 5.2
Stowaway (2021)
The Titan 4.9
The Titan (2018)
Mute 5.5
Mute (2018)
Extinction 5.8
Extinction (2018)
I Am Mother 7.3
I Am Mother (2018)
Annihilation 6.2
Annihilation (2017)
Spectral 6.3
Spectral (2016)

5.5
5.5 IMDb
Cloverfield Movie Trailer
