A young couple move into an apartment, only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbors and occurrences. When the wife becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life.
ProductionParamount Pictures, William Castle Productions
Also known as
Rosemary's Baby, El bebé de Rosemary, Le bébé de Rosemary, Rosemaries Baby, Rosemarys baby, Ребёнок Розмари, A Semente do Diabo, Bachey-e Rosemary, Copilul lui Rosemary, Dziecko Rosemary, La llavor del diable, La semilla del diablo, O Bebê de Rosemary, Rosemary gyermeke, Rosemary laps, Rosemary má děťátko, Rosemary'nin Bebeği, Rosemary's Baby - Nastro rosso a New York, Rosemary's Baby: Das zweite Gesicht, Rosemary's Baby: Im Teufelskreis, Rosemary's Baby: Satan lebt!, Rosemaryino dieťa, Rosemaryjin otrok, Rosemaryn painajainen, Rosemaryna beba, Rozmari kūdikis, Rôzumarî no akachan, Tefl Rosemary, Το μωρό της Rosemary, Το μωρό της Ρόζμαρι, Бебето на Розмари, Дитина Розмарі, Розмарина беба, ローズマリーの赤ちゃん, 失嬰記, 罗丝玛丽的婴儿, 罗斯玛丽的婴儿, 魔鬼圣婴