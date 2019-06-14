Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Rosemary's Baby

[She starts to hum a lullaby]

[She starts to hum a lullaby]

Aren't you his mother?

Roman Castevet Aren't you his mother?

You're trying to get me to be his mother.

Rosemary Woodhouse You're trying to get me to be his mother.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.