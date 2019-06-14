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Poster of Rosemary's Baby
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Rosemary's Baby
8.0

Rosemary's Baby

, 1968
Rosemary's Baby
USA / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Rosemary's Baby
8.0

Synopsis

A young couple move into an apartment, only to be surrounded by peculiar neighbors and occurrences. When the wife becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life.

Cast

John Cassavetes
John Cassavetes
Ruth Gordon
Maurice Evans
Ralph Bellamy
Ralph Bellamy
Patsy Kelly
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Director Roman Polanski
Writer Ira Levin, Roman Polanski
Composer Krzysztof Komeda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1968
Online premiere 14 June 2019
World premiere 12 June 1968
Release date
21 May 1969 Brazil
12 June 1968 Canada
15 January 2004 Czechia
5 February 1969 Denmark
17 January 1969 Finland
24 September 2014 France
17 October 1968 Germany
24 January 1969 Great Britain
11 January 1969 Greece
28 March 1972 Ireland 18
24 December 1968 Italy
11 January 1969 Japan
4 December 2015 Lithuania
19 June 1969 Mexico
16 January 1969 Netherlands
1 January 1984 Poland 18
28 February 1969 Portugal
11 July 2019 South Korea
2 February 1969 Spain
26 December 1968 Sweden
12 June 1968 USA R
Budget $3,200,000
Worldwide Gross $7,238
Production Paramount Pictures, William Castle Productions
Also known as
Rosemary's Baby, El bebé de Rosemary, Le bébé de Rosemary, Rosemaries Baby, Rosemarys baby, Ребёнок Розмари, A Semente do Diabo, Bachey-e Rosemary, Copilul lui Rosemary, Dziecko Rosemary, La llavor del diable, La semilla del diablo, O Bebê de Rosemary, Rosemary gyermeke, Rosemary laps, Rosemary má děťátko, Rosemary'nin Bebeği, Rosemary's Baby - Nastro rosso a New York, Rosemary's Baby: Das zweite Gesicht, Rosemary's Baby: Im Teufelskreis, Rosemary's Baby: Satan lebt!, Rosemaryino dieťa, Rosemaryjin otrok, Rosemaryn painajainen, Rosemaryna beba, Rozmari kūdikis, Rôzumarî no akachan, Tefl Rosemary, Το μωρό της Rosemary, Το μωρό της Ρόζμαρι, Бебето на Розмари, Дитина Розмарі, Розмарина беба, ローズマリーの赤ちゃん, 失嬰記, 罗丝玛丽的婴儿, 罗斯玛丽的婴儿, 魔鬼圣婴

Film rating

8.0
Rate 12 votes
8 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Rosemary's Baby

Quotes

[Last lines]
Roman Castevet Rock him.
Rosemary Woodhouse You're trying to get me to be his mother.
Roman Castevet Aren't you his mother?
[She starts to hum a lullaby]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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