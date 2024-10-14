About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.
|26 October 2024
|Russia
|18 October 2024
|American Samoa
|17 October 2024
|Argentina
|+16
|17 October 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|18 October 2024
|Azerbaijan
|26 October 2024
|Belarus
|16 October 2024
|Belgium
|17 October 2024
|Brazil
|18
|18 October 2024
|Bulgaria
|17 October 2024
|Cambodia
|18 October 2024
|Canada
|18A
|17 October 2024
|Chile
|14
|17 October 2024
|Croatia
|o.A.
|17 October 2024
|Czechia
|17 October 2024
|Denmark
|15
|18 October 2024
|Estonia
|18 October 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|16 October 2024
|France
|16
|17 October 2024
|Georgia
|R
|17 October 2024
|Germany
|18
|18 October 2024
|Great Britain
|18
|17 October 2024
|Greece
|K18
|17 October 2024
|Hong Kong
|III
|17 October 2024
|Hungary
|18
|18 October 2024
|Iceland
|Unrated
|18 October 2024
|India
|16 October 2024
|Indonesia
|18 October 2024
|Ireland
|16
|17 October 2024
|Israel
|16
|31 October 2024
|Italy
|14+
|17 October 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|17 October 2024
|Kuwait
|18 October 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|18 October 2024
|Latvia
|16+
|17 October 2024
|Lebanon
|18 October 2024
|Lithuania
|17 October 2024
|Malaysia
|18 October 2024
|Malta
|17 October 2024
|Mexico
|C
|18 October 2024
|Moldova
|18 October 2024
|Mongolia
|17 October 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|17 October 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|17 October 2024
|New Zealand
|R16
|18 October 2024
|Norway
|15
|18 October 2024
|Pakistan
|16 October 2024
|Philippines
|R-18
|16 October 2024
|Poland
|17 October 2024
|Portugal
|M/16
|18 October 2024
|Romania
|N/A
|17 October 2024
|Saudi Arabia
|17 October 2024
|Serbia
|o.A.
|17 October 2024
|Singapore
|M18
|17 October 2024
|Slovakia
|15
|18 October 2024
|South Africa
|18
|16 October 2024
|South Korea
|19
|18 October 2024
|Spain
|18
|18 October 2024
|Sweden
|15
|18 October 2024
|Taiwan
|18+
|18 October 2024
|Tajikistan
|17 October 2024
|Thailand
|18
|18 October 2024
|Turkey
|18+
|17 October 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|18 October 2024
|USA
|R
|17 October 2024
|Ukraine
|18+
|18 October 2024
|Uzbekistan
|17 October 2024
|Venezuela