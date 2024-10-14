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Poster of Smile 2
7.3
Smile 2 - Final trailer
Kinoafisha Films Smile 2
7.3

Smile 2

, 2024
Smile 2
USA / Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Smile 2
7.3
Smile 2 - Final trailer
Smile 2  Final trailer

Synopsis

About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her past.

Cast

Naomi Scott
Naomi Scott
Skye Riley
Rosemarie DeWitt
Rosemarie DeWitt
Elizabeth Riley
Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner
Joel
Lukas Gage
Lukas Gage
Lewis
Dylan Gelula
Dylan Gelula
Gemma
Miles Gutierrez-Riley
Joshua
Peter Jacobson
Peter Jacobson
Morris
Ray Nicholson
Ray Nicholson
Paul Hudson
Raúl Castillo
Raúl Castillo
Darius
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Director Parker Finn
Writer Parker Finn
Composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 October 2024
World premiere 14 October 2024
Release date
26 October 2024 Russia
18 October 2024 American Samoa
17 October 2024 Argentina +16
17 October 2024 Australia MA 15+
18 October 2024 Azerbaijan
26 October 2024 Belarus
16 October 2024 Belgium
17 October 2024 Brazil 18
18 October 2024 Bulgaria
17 October 2024 Cambodia
18 October 2024 Canada 18A
17 October 2024 Chile 14
17 October 2024 Croatia o.A.
17 October 2024 Czechia
17 October 2024 Denmark 15
18 October 2024 Estonia
18 October 2024 Finland Tulossa
16 October 2024 France 16
17 October 2024 Georgia R
17 October 2024 Germany 18
18 October 2024 Great Britain 18
17 October 2024 Greece K18
17 October 2024 Hong Kong III
17 October 2024 Hungary 18
18 October 2024 Iceland Unrated
18 October 2024 India
16 October 2024 Indonesia
18 October 2024 Ireland 16
17 October 2024 Israel 16
31 October 2024 Italy 14+
17 October 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
17 October 2024 Kuwait
18 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
18 October 2024 Latvia 16+
17 October 2024 Lebanon
18 October 2024 Lithuania
17 October 2024 Malaysia
18 October 2024 Malta
17 October 2024 Mexico C
18 October 2024 Moldova
18 October 2024 Mongolia
17 October 2024 Montenegro o.A.
17 October 2024 Netherlands 16
17 October 2024 New Zealand R16
18 October 2024 Norway 15
18 October 2024 Pakistan
16 October 2024 Philippines R-18
16 October 2024 Poland
17 October 2024 Portugal M/16
18 October 2024 Romania N/A
17 October 2024 Saudi Arabia
17 October 2024 Serbia o.A.
17 October 2024 Singapore M18
17 October 2024 Slovakia 15
18 October 2024 South Africa 18
16 October 2024 South Korea 19
18 October 2024 Spain 18
18 October 2024 Sweden 15
18 October 2024 Taiwan 18+
18 October 2024 Tajikistan
17 October 2024 Thailand 18
18 October 2024 Turkey 18+
17 October 2024 UAE TBC
18 October 2024 USA R
17 October 2024 Ukraine 18+
18 October 2024 Uzbekistan
17 October 2024 Venezuela
Budget $28,000,000
Worldwide Gross $138,128,854
Production Paramount Pictures, Temple Hill Entertainment, Bad Feeling
Also known as
Smile 2, Sonrie 2, Sonríe 2, Улыбка 2, Cười 2, Gülümse 2, Mosolyogj 2., Naeratus 2, Smaids 2, Smiješak 2, Smile 2 - Siehst du es auch?, Smile 2: Siehst du es auch?, Smile Deluxe, Sorri 2, Sorria 2, Sourire 2, Šypsena 2, Tabassum 2, Təbəssüm 2, Uśmiechnij się 2, Zâmbește 2, Χαμογέλα 2, Күлкі 2, Усмивка 2, Усміхайся 2, スマイル2, 微笑2, 魅笑2, Úsměv 2, لبخند ۲, Too Much for One Heart., 危笑 2, ابتسم 2, Buzëqeshja 2, Ժպիտ 2, 夺命微笑2

Film rating

7.3
Rate 33 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1454 In the Horror genre  82 In the Detective genre  25 In the Thriller genre  259 In films of USA  885 In films of 2024  76
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Smile 2 - Final trailer
Smile 2 Final trailer
Smile 2 - Teaser trailer
Smile 2 Teaser trailer
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