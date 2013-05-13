Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Home Sweet Home
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Home Sweet Home
4.7

Home Sweet Home

, 2013
Home Sweet Home
Canada, France / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Home Sweet Home
4.7

Synopsis

A young married couple comes home from a date night to discover that they are imprisoned in their own house with a methodical killer inside.

Cast

Meghan Heffern
Meghan Heffern
Sara
Adam MacDonald
Adam MacDonald
Frank
Shaun Benson
Shaun Benson
The Killer
Marty Adams
Security Guard
Barbara Gordon
Sara's Mother
Lancelot
Critters the Cat
Director David Morley
Writer David Morley
Composer Thomas Couzinier, Fréderic Kooshmanian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 13 May 2013
Release date
13 May 2013 Canada
8 November 2013 Germany
14 May 2013 USA R
MPAA R
Production CountessFilms, Gearshift Films
Also known as
Home Sweet Home, Sát Nhân Trong Nhà, Дом, милый дом

Film rating

4.7
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Home Sweet Home

Coming Home in the Dark
Coming Home in the Dark Horror, Thriller
2021, New Zealand
5.0
Motherly
Motherly Horror, Thriller
2021, Canada
4.0
Do Not Reply
Do Not Reply Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
4.0
The Lesson
The Lesson Drama, Horror, Thriller
2015, Great Britain
4.0
Would You Rather
Would You Rather Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
6.0
The Cottage
The Cottage Thriller
2012, USA
4.0
Black Rock
Black Rock Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
4.0
Mischief Night
Mischief Night Horror
2012, USA
4.0
The Final
The Final Horror, Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
5.0
Black Christmas
Black Christmas Horror, Thriller
2006, Canada / USA
6.0
Mutants
Mutants Sci-Fi, Horror
2008, France
2.0
Saw IV
Saw IV Crime, Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more