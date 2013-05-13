Cast
Marty Adams
Security Guard
Barbara Gordon
Sara's Mother
Lancelot
Critters the Cat
Cast and Crew
Director
David Morley
Writer
David Morley
Composer
Thomas Couzinier, Fréderic Kooshmanian
Film details
Country
Canada / France
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
13 May 2013
Release date
|13 May 2013
|Canada
|
|
|8 November 2013
|Germany
|
|
|14 May 2013
|USA
|
|R
MPAA
R
Production
CountessFilms, Gearshift Films
Also known as
Home Sweet Home, Sát Nhân Trong Nhà, Дом, милый дом