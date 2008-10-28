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Poster of Coming Soon
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Coming Soon
6.1

Coming Soon

, 2008
Coming Soon
Thailand / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of Coming Soon
6.1

Cast

Vorakarn Roganavatchra
Som
Chantavit Tanasevi
Shane
Sarinrath Thomas
Thanatorn Oudsahakul
Wanchat Kwangmuang
Oraphan Arjsamat
Shomba
Padiphat Kanokamornsin
Nattaphol Worachalad
Ter Chantavit Dhanasevi
Chen
Wittawat Jalayondeji
Thanaporn Amornsin
Director Sopon Sukdapisit
Writer Kongkiat Khomsiri, Sopon Sukdapisit, Chanajai Tonsaithong, Khom Kongkiat Khomsiri
Composer Toy Terdsak Janpan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 28 October 2008
Release date
5 March 2009 Hong Kong
6 August 2010 Italy
16 April 2009 Malaysia
12 March 2009 Singapore
20 February 2009 Taiwan
28 October 2008 Thailand
7 November 2008 USA
Worldwide Gross $3,900,585
Production GMM Tai Hub (GTH), Joy Luck Club Film House
Also known as
Program na winyan akat, Coming Soon, Viene por ti, Pek yakında, Скоро на экранах, 鬼片, Posledni Premiera, Pek yakinda

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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