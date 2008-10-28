Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
28 October 2008
Release date
|5 March 2009
|Hong Kong
|
|
|6 August 2010
|Italy
|
|
|16 April 2009
|Malaysia
|
|
|12 March 2009
|Singapore
|
|
|20 February 2009
|Taiwan
|
|
|28 October 2008
|Thailand
|
|
|7 November 2008
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$3,900,585
Production
GMM Tai Hub (GTH), Joy Luck Club Film House
Also known as
Program na winyan akat, Coming Soon, Viene por ti, Pek yakında, Скоро на экранах, 鬼片, Posledni Premiera, Pek yakinda