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7 Witches
3.5
7 Witches
, 2017
7 Witches
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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3.5
Synopsis
Carnage, death, and despair await the ignoble remnants of a persecuted family who assemble for the wedding of their daughter on the eve of an evil 100-year-old curse.
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Cast
Megan Hensley
Agatha Sklar
Mike Jones
Cody
Nancy Frye
Rory Ross
Henry Sklar
Persephone Apostolou
Kate Boyle
Danika Golombek
Rose Boyle
Macall Gordon
Paula Boyle
Ben Van Dusen
Dave Boyle
Lorraine Montez
Stephanie
Rod Pilloud
Marty Boyle
Bill Ritchie
Warren Sklar
Director
Brady Hall
Writer
Ed Dougherty
,
Brady Hall
Composer
Brady Hall
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
14 April 2017
Release date
14 April 2017
Russia
18+
14 April 2017
Kazakhstan
14 April 2017
USA
14 April 2017
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$31,100
Production
GMMG Films
Also known as
7 Witches, 7 nõida, 7 ведьм, Las 7 brujas, Vows
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Film rating
3.5
Rate
10
votes
3.6
IMDb
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Stills
Quotes
Elizabeth
We shall remain. They shall perish.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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