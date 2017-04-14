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Poster of 7 Witches
3.5
Kinoafisha Films 7 Witches
3.5

7 Witches

, 2017
7 Witches
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of 7 Witches
3.5

Synopsis

Carnage, death, and despair await the ignoble remnants of a persecuted family who assemble for the wedding of their daughter on the eve of an evil 100-year-old curse.

Cast

Megan Hensley
Agatha Sklar
Mike Jones
Cody
Nancy Frye
Rory Ross
Henry Sklar
Persephone Apostolou
Kate Boyle
Danika Golombek
Rose Boyle
Macall Gordon
Paula Boyle
Ben Van Dusen
Dave Boyle
Lorraine Montez
Stephanie
Rod Pilloud
Marty Boyle
Bill Ritchie
Warren Sklar
Director Brady Hall
Writer Ed Dougherty, Brady Hall
Composer Brady Hall
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 14 April 2017
Release date
14 April 2017 Russia 18+
14 April 2017 Kazakhstan
14 April 2017 USA
14 April 2017 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $31,100
Production GMMG Films
Also known as
7 Witches, 7 nõida, 7 ведьм, Las 7 brujas, Vows

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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