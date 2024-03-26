|5 April 2024
|Andorra
|4 April 2024
|Argentina
|+16
|4 April 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|11 April 2024
|Austria
|16
|11 April 2024
|Azerbaijan
|18+
|10 April 2024
|Belgium
|18
|4 April 2024
|Brazil
|18
|5 April 2024
|Bulgaria
|5 April 2024
|Canada
|18A
|4 April 2024
|Croatia
|15
|4 April 2024
|Czechia
|4 April 2024
|Denmark
|15
|4 April 2024
|Ecuador
|5 April 2024
|Estonia
|5 April 2024
|Finland
|16
|10 April 2024
|France
|16
|4 April 2024
|Georgia
|R
|11 April 2024
|Germany
|16
|5 April 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|4 April 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|4 April 2024
|Hungary
|18
|5 April 2024
|Iceland
|Unrated
|5 April 2024
|India
|3 April 2024
|Indonesia
|5 April 2024
|Ireland
|16
|4 April 2024
|Israel
|16
|4 April 2024
|Italy
|14+
|5 April 2024
|Japan
|PG12
|11 April 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|10 April 2024
|Kuwait
|5 April 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|5 April 2024
|Latvia
|N16
|5 April 2024
|Lithuania
|4 April 2024
|Malaysia
|4 April 2024
|Mexico
|B-15
|5 April 2024
|Moldova
|4 April 2024
|Montenegro
|11 April 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|4 April 2024
|New Zealand
|R16
|5 April 2024
|Norway
|15
|4 April 2024
|Peru
|5 April 2024
|Philippines
|R-16
|5 April 2024
|Poland
|4 April 2024
|Portugal
|M/16
|4 April 2024
|Puerto Rico
|R
|5 April 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|4 April 2024
|Serbia
|4 April 2024
|Singapore
|R21
|11 April 2024
|Slovakia
|3 April 2024
|South Korea
|15
|5 April 2024
|Spain
|3 April 2024
|Sweden
|15
|3 April 2024
|Taiwan
|15+
|5 April 2024
|Tajikistan
|4 April 2024
|Thailand
|18
|10 April 2024
|Turkey
|16+
|4 April 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|5 April 2024
|USA
|R
|4 April 2024
|Ukraine
|5 April 2024
|Uzbekistan
|5 April 2024
|Viet Nam
(at around 8 minutes) When Maggie arrives in Rome, Cardinal Lawrence informs her that riots are taking place among the Italian population, driven, among other factors, by students who are dissatisfied with the state and the Holy Church. This is historically accurate: following the social upheaval in Paris in May 1968, unrest spread to other countries across Europe. In Italy it persisted from 1969 until the late 1980s, a period known in the country as the Years of Lead.
(at around 48 mins) The explanation that a sect within the Catholic Church aims to bring about the Antichrist to counter growing secularism is a weak one. Even if it were an attempt to reclaim the influence the Church once held over people by restoring belief in God, as Father Brennan asserts, it still seems illogical: if they genuinely adhered to their own teachings, ushering in the Antichrist would merely precipitate the end of the world.