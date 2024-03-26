Menu
Poster of The First Omen
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.5
The First Omen

The First Omen

The First Omen 18+
Synopsis

In this prequel to THE OMEN, a young American woman travels to the Vatican to work at an orphanage, hoping to find her true calling within the church. When she takes a troubled young girl under her wing, the woman encounters a darkness lurking within the child that makes her question her own faith — and suspect a conspiracy that may run to the heart of the Catholic Church itself.
The First Omen - trailer
The First Omen  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
Online premiere 29 May 2024
World premiere 26 March 2024
Release date
5 April 2024 Andorra
4 April 2024 Argentina +16
4 April 2024 Australia MA 15+
11 April 2024 Austria 16
11 April 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
10 April 2024 Belgium 18
4 April 2024 Brazil 18
5 April 2024 Bulgaria
5 April 2024 Canada 18A
4 April 2024 Croatia 15
4 April 2024 Czechia
4 April 2024 Denmark 15
4 April 2024 Ecuador
5 April 2024 Estonia
5 April 2024 Finland 16
10 April 2024 France 16
4 April 2024 Georgia R
11 April 2024 Germany 16
5 April 2024 Great Britain 15
4 April 2024 Hong Kong IIB
4 April 2024 Hungary 18
5 April 2024 Iceland Unrated
5 April 2024 India
3 April 2024 Indonesia
5 April 2024 Ireland 16
4 April 2024 Israel 16
4 April 2024 Italy 14+
5 April 2024 Japan PG12
11 April 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
10 April 2024 Kuwait
5 April 2024 Kyrgyzstan
5 April 2024 Latvia N16
5 April 2024 Lithuania
4 April 2024 Malaysia
4 April 2024 Mexico B-15
5 April 2024 Moldova
4 April 2024 Montenegro
11 April 2024 Netherlands 16
4 April 2024 New Zealand R16
5 April 2024 Norway 15
4 April 2024 Peru
5 April 2024 Philippines R-16
5 April 2024 Poland
4 April 2024 Portugal M/16
4 April 2024 Puerto Rico R
5 April 2024 Romania o.A.
4 April 2024 Serbia
4 April 2024 Singapore R21
11 April 2024 Slovakia
3 April 2024 South Korea 15
5 April 2024 Spain
3 April 2024 Sweden 15
3 April 2024 Taiwan 15+
5 April 2024 Tajikistan
4 April 2024 Thailand 18
10 April 2024 Turkey 16+
4 April 2024 UAE TBC
5 April 2024 USA R
4 April 2024 Ukraine
5 April 2024 Uzbekistan
5 April 2024 Viet Nam
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $53,845,880
Production 20th Century Studios, TSG Entertainment, Phantom Four Films
Also known as
The First Omen, La primera profecía, Омен. Первое знамение, A Primeira Profecia, Az első ómen, Das erste Omen, Điềm Báo Của Quỷ, Esimene oomen, Întâia profeție, La Malédiction : L'Origine, La malédiction: Le commencement, O Génio do Mal: O Início, Omen - L'origine del presagio, Omen: İlk Kehanet, Omen: Pirmais pareģojums, Omen: Początek, Ott Mi'Shama'yim: Ha'Simman Ha'Rishon, Prvé znamenie: Prichádza Satan!, Ο πρώτος οιωνός, Омен: Початок, Прво предсказање, Първата поличба, オーメン：ザ・ファースト, 凶兆：恶之初, 凶兆前传, 天魔：惡之初
Director
Arkasha Stevenson
Cast
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.0
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

Nikita Stepanov 29 May 2024, 20:17
Классный фильм, предыстория матери Дэмиена, только не пойму почему его у нас в кинотеатрах не показали, или я как-то пропустил 🤔
Киноафиша.инфо 30 May 2024, 19:13
Следите за нашей афишей, чтобы не пропустить, какие фильмы в прокате 🙌🏻

Interesting facts

(at around 8 minutes) When Maggie arrives in Rome, Cardinal Lawrence informs her that riots are taking place among the Italian population, driven, among other factors, by students who are dissatisfied with the state and the Holy Church. This is historically accurate: following the social upheaval in Paris in May 1968, unrest spread to other countries across Europe. In Italy it persisted from 1969 until the late 1980s, a period known in the country as the Years of Lead.

Goofs

(at around 48 mins) The explanation that a sect within the Catholic Church aims to bring about the Antichrist to counter growing secularism is a weak one. Even if it were an attempt to reclaim the influence the Church once held over people by restoring belief in God, as Father Brennan asserts, it still seems illogical: if they genuinely adhered to their own teachings, ushering in the Antichrist would merely precipitate the end of the world.

The First Omen - trailer
The First Omen Trailer
Stills
