Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Blackout
Poster of Blackout
Рейтинги
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Blackout

Blackout

Blackout 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Three people from different walks of life find themselves trapped inside a stalled elevator. What at first seems like an inconvenience rapidly escalates into a nightmare.
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2008
Online premiere 12 July 2008
World premiere 28 May 2008
Release date
28 May 2008 Russia Top Film Distribution
29 May 2008 Belarus
24 April 2009 Germany
29 May 2008 Kazakhstan
26 January 2009 USA
29 May 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Morabito Picture Company
Also known as
Blackout, Atrapados, A felvonó, Black Out, Blackout - Prisioneiros do medo, Blackout - Reféns do Medo, Panic Elevator, Panică în ascensor, Panique dans L'ascenseur, Winda, Zamračenje, Затъмнение, Роковой выбор, パニック・エレベーター
Director
Rigoberto Castañeda
Rigoberto Castañeda
Cast
Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Katie Stuart
Eluisa Bennetts
Claudia Bassols
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Blackout
The Belko Experiment 6.4
The Belko Experiment (2016)
Truth or Die 5.8
Truth or Die (2012)
Spring Breakdown 4.8
Spring Breakdown (2009)
My Bloody Valentine 3D 6.3
My Bloody Valentine 3D (2009)
Kilometer 31 5.0
Kilometer 31 (2006)
Those Who Wish Me Dead 6.3
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021)
Crisis 7.4
Crisis (2021)
Blitz 6.8
Blitz (2011)
When a Stranger Calls 5.8
When a Stranger Calls (2006)
Tamara 5.3
Tamara (2005)
The Ring 7.0
The Ring (2002)
The Grudge 2 6.1
The Grudge 2 (2006)

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more