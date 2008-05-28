Menu
Blackout
Blackout
Blackout
18+
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
Three people from different walks of life find themselves trapped inside a stalled elevator. What at first seems like an inconvenience rapidly escalates into a nightmare.
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2008
Online premiere
12 July 2008
World premiere
28 May 2008
Release date
28 May 2008
Russia
Top Film Distribution
29 May 2008
Belarus
24 April 2009
Germany
29 May 2008
Kazakhstan
26 January 2009
USA
29 May 2008
Ukraine
MPAA
R
Production
Morabito Picture Company
Also known as
Blackout, Atrapados, A felvonó, Black Out, Blackout - Prisioneiros do medo, Blackout - Reféns do Medo, Panic Elevator, Panică în ascensor, Panique dans L'ascenseur, Winda, Zamračenje, Затъмнение, Роковой выбор, パニック・エレベーター
Director
Rigoberto Castañeda
Cast
Aidan Gillen
Armie Hammer
Katie Stuart
Eluisa Bennetts
Claudia Bassols
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Blackout
6.4
The Belko Experiment
(2016)
5.8
Truth or Die
(2012)
4.8
Spring Breakdown
(2009)
6.3
My Bloody Valentine 3D
(2009)
5.0
Kilometer 31
(2006)
6.3
Those Who Wish Me Dead
(2021)
7.4
Crisis
(2021)
6.8
Blitz
(2011)
5.8
When a Stranger Calls
(2006)
5.3
Tamara
(2005)
7.0
The Ring
(2002)
6.1
The Grudge 2
(2006)
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
