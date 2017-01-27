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5.1
Kinoafisha
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7 From Etheria
5.1
7 From Etheria
, 2017
7 from Etheria
USA / Horror / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Similar
5.1
Cast
Elizabeth Debicki
Serita (segment "Gödel Incomplete")
Javier Godino
Joven (segment "De Noche y de Pronto")
Anne Ramsey
Lovie Ray
Mallory (segment "Substance")
Najarra Townsend
Summer (segment "Substance")
Andy Earle
Parker (segment "Substance")
Camillia Monet
Julia (segment "Substance")
Ian Vogt
Ken (segment "Substance")
Anne Ramsay
Lisa (segment "Zone 2")
Connor Linnerooth
David (segment "Zone 2")
Alicia Rubio
Maria (segment "De Noche y de Pronto")
Director
Arantxa Echevarría
,
Anna Elizabeth James
,
Karen Lam
,
Heidi Lee Douglas
,
Martha Goddard
Writer
Claire D'Este
,
Heidi Lee Douglas
,
Arantxa Echevarría
,
Douglas Martha Goddard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
27 January 2017
Release date
27 January 2017
USA
Worldwide Gross
$2,208
Also known as
7 from Etheria, #SHE
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
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