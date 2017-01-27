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Poster of 7 From Etheria
5.1
Kinoafisha Films 7 From Etheria
5.1

7 From Etheria

, 2017
7 from Etheria
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of 7 From Etheria
5.1

Cast

Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Serita (segment "Gödel Incomplete")
Javier Godino
Javier Godino
Joven (segment "De Noche y de Pronto")
Anne Ramsey
Lovie Ray
Mallory (segment "Substance")
Najarra Townsend
Summer (segment "Substance")
Andy Earle
Parker (segment "Substance")
Camillia Monet
Julia (segment "Substance")
Ian Vogt
Ken (segment "Substance")
Anne Ramsay
Lisa (segment "Zone 2")
Connor Linnerooth
David (segment "Zone 2")
Alicia Rubio
Maria (segment "De Noche y de Pronto")
Director Arantxa Echevarría, Anna Elizabeth James, Karen Lam, Heidi Lee Douglas, Martha Goddard
Writer Claire D'Este, Heidi Lee Douglas, Arantxa Echevarría, Douglas Martha Goddard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 27 January 2017
Release date
27 January 2017 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,208
Also known as
7 from Etheria, #SHE

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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