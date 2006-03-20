Menu
6.2
IMDb Rating: 6
Films
Doghouse
Doghouse
Doghouse
18+
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
A group of men, heading to a remote village to help one of their friends get over his divorce, soon discover that all the women have been infected with a virus that makes them man-hating cannibals.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2009
Online premiere
12 June 2009
World premiere
20 March 2006
Release date
20 March 2006
Russia
11 June 2009
Australia
20 July 2010
France
12 June 2009
Germany
12 June 2009
Great Britain
20 March 2006
Kazakhstan
12 June 2009
USA
20 March 2006
Ukraine
Budget
$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$179,836
Production
Carnaby International, Carnaby Film Productions, Hanover Films
Also known as
Doghouse, Koerakuut, Köpek Kulübesi, Nemilost, Nhà Chứa, Zombie Harem, Zombie Harlem, Вклепалися, Попали!, ゾンビハーレム
Director
Jake West
Cast
Danny Dyer
Stephen Graham
Noel Clarke
Emil Marwa
Lee Ingleby
Horror Films About Groups of Friends
Film rating
6.2
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Neil
Alright, calm down... You sound like a dolphin.
