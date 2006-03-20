Menu
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6
Synopsis

A group of men, heading to a remote village to help one of their friends get over his divorce, soon discover that all the women have been infected with a virus that makes them man-hating cannibals.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 12 June 2009
World premiere 20 March 2006
Release date
20 March 2006 Russia 18+
11 June 2009 Australia
20 July 2010 France
12 June 2009 Germany
12 June 2009 Great Britain
20 March 2006 Kazakhstan
12 June 2009 USA
20 March 2006 Ukraine
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $179,836
Production Carnaby International, Carnaby Film Productions, Hanover Films
Also known as
Doghouse, Koerakuut, Köpek Kulübesi, Nemilost, Nhà Chứa, Zombie Harem, Zombie Harlem, Вклепалися, Попали!, ゾンビハーレム
Director
Jake West
Cast
Danny Dyer
Stephen Graham
Stephen Graham
Noel Clarke
Noel Clarke
Emil Marwa
Lee Ingleby
Cast and Crew
6.2
6 IMDb
