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We Are the Flesh
4.7
We Are the Flesh
, 2016
Tenemos la carne
Mexico, France / Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
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4.7
Synopsis
After wandering a ruined city for years in search of food and shelter, two siblings find their way into one of the last remaining buildings. Inside, they find a man who will make them a dangerous offer to survive the outside world.
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Cast
Noé Hernández
Mariano
María Evoli
Fauna
Diego Gamaliel
Lucio
Maria Sid
Jonathan Miralda
La cueva
Andrés Villalobos
La cueva
Gabino Rodriguez
México
María Cid
Gudalupe
Claudette Maillé
Carmen
Jessica Janet Martinez
Niña embarazada
Jazael Olguín Zapata
Fuego - Travesti
Director
Emiliano Rocha Minter
Writer
Emiliano Rocha Minter
Composer
Esteban Aldrete
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico / France
Runtime
1 hour 19 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
2 February 2016
Release date
6 October 2016
Germany
1 October 2016
Mexico
2 February 2016
Netherlands
Budget
$400,000
Worldwide Gross
$8,438
Production
Piano, Detalle Films, Sedna Films
Also known as
Tenemos la carne, We Are the Flesh, Jesteśmy mięsem, Mi smo meso, Είμαστε η σάρκα, У нас есть мясо, 人肉慾室, 末世肉体
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
14
votes
4.7
IMDb
Quotes
Fauna
Love doesn't exist. Only demonstrations of love.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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