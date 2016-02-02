Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of We Are the Flesh
4.7
Kinoafisha Films We Are the Flesh
4.7

We Are the Flesh

, 2016
Tenemos la carne
Mexico, France / Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama / 18+
Poster of We Are the Flesh
4.7

Synopsis

After wandering a ruined city for years in search of food and shelter, two siblings find their way into one of the last remaining buildings. Inside, they find a man who will make them a dangerous offer to survive the outside world.

Cast

Noé Hernández
Mariano
María Evoli
María Evoli
Fauna
Diego Gamaliel
Lucio
Maria Sid
Jonathan Miralda
La cueva
Andrés Villalobos
La cueva
Gabino Rodriguez
México
María Cid
Gudalupe
Claudette Maillé
Carmen
Jessica Janet Martinez
Niña embarazada
Jazael Olguín Zapata
Fuego - Travesti
Director Emiliano Rocha Minter
Writer Emiliano Rocha Minter
Composer Esteban Aldrete
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / France
Runtime 1 hour 19 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 2 February 2016
Release date
6 October 2016 Germany
1 October 2016 Mexico
2 February 2016 Netherlands
Budget $400,000
Worldwide Gross $8,438
Production Piano, Detalle Films, Sedna Films
Also known as
Tenemos la carne, We Are the Flesh, Jesteśmy mięsem, Mi smo meso, Είμαστε η σάρκα, У нас есть мясо, 人肉慾室, 末世肉体

Film rating

4.7
Rate 14 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more