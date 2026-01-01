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Kinoafisha Films Poslednee selfi

Poslednee selfi

, 2019
Russia / Thriller, Horror / 18+

Cast

Darya Rudenok
Darya Rudenok
Valeriya Dmitrieva
Valeriya Dmitrieva
Nikita Pavlenko
Nikita Pavlenko
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Gleb Kalyuzhny
Aristarkh Venes
Aristarkh Venes
Sergei Puskepalis
Sergei Puskepalis
Igor Khripunov
Igor Khripunov
Director Svyatoslav Podgayevsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2019

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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