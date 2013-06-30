Menu
Poster of Knight of the Dead
2.7 IMDb Rating: 2.7
Kinoafisha Films Knight of the Dead

Knight of the Dead

Knight of the Dead 18+
Synopsis

Hunted by raiders, a band of crusading knights escort the holy grail through a valley of black death where they must hack and slash their way to freedom.
Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 30 June 2013
World premiere 30 June 2013
Release date
1 July 2013 Russia 16+
30 June 2013 Great Britain
1 July 2013 Kazakhstan
1 July 2013 Ukraine
Also known as
Knight of the Dead, Cavaleiro das Trevas, Hiệp Sĩ Của Người Chết, Les chevaliers de la mort, Vitezovi smrti, Рыцарь смерти, ダーク・クエスト　漆黒の騎士団
Director
Mark Atkins
Cast
Feth Greenwood
Vivien Vilela
Lee Bennett
2.7
Quotes
Badriyah Get on with it, before he dies!
Leuthar Oh, God, great unconquerable invincible king, victor ever glorious, who did hold in check the forces bend on dominating us, who did overcome the cruelty of the raging enemy, who did in Thy power break down the wicked foe, humbly we besiege Thee in prayer to Thee Lord. Look upon this water with favor which Thou has created, shine upon it with the hue of Thou light, shine upon it with the light of your love and sanctify through the due of your kindness, so that, through the invocation of His holy name, wherever this water goes may turn aside every attack of unclean spirit and dispel the terror of death, Amen.
[finally gives the water to the bitten man]
