Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 18+
Synopsis

Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 - trailer
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 June 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
30 May 2024 Russia Наше кино
13 June 2024 Argentina +16
22 February 2024 Azerbaijan
30 May 2024 Belarus
25 April 2024 Brazil 18
26 March 2024 Bulgaria
26 March 2024 Canada 18A
30 May 2024 Croatia 18
9 May 2024 Czechia 18
23 May 2024 Dominican Republic
25 April 2024 Germany 18
23 May 2024 Greece
18 April 2024 Hungary X
3 July 2024 Indonesia
12 December 2024 Israel
26 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
3 May 2024 Latvia
3 May 2024 Lithuania
10 April 2024 Malaysia 18PL
18 April 2024 Mexico C
26 March 2024 Moldova
30 May 2024 Netherlands 16
8 May 2024 Philippines
31 May 2024 Poland
25 April 2024 Puerto Rico NR
2 May 2024 Saudi Arabia
2 May 2024 Slovakia 18
5 November 2025 South Korea 19
29 November 2024 Spain 18
27 March 2024 Sweden 15
17 May 2024 Taiwan
26 March 2024 Tajikistan
29 March 2024 Turkey 18+
2 May 2024 UAE TBC
26 March 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,582,541
Production Jagged Edge Productions
Also known as
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Winnie l'ourson : Du Sang et du miel 2, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Winnie Pooh: Miel y Sangre 2, Winnie the Pooh: Miel y sangre. Parte 2, Karupoeg Puhh: Veri ja Mesi 2, Macko Puf: Krv a med II, Medvídek Pú: Krev a med II, Micimackó: Vér és méz 2., Pooh Ha'Dov: Dumm Ou'Dvash 2, Puchatek: Krew i miód 2, Ursinho Pooh: Sangue e Mel 2, Ursinho Pooh: Sangue e Mel II, Winnie de Poeh: Bloed en honing 2, Winnie Pooh Miel y Sangre Parte 2, Winnie the Pooh - Tutto sangue e niente miele, Winnie the Pooh: Krv i med 2, Winnie the Pooh: sangue e miele 2, Winnie-the-Pooh II. El bosque sangriento, Winnie-the-Pooh: Kan ve Bal 2, Winnie-the-Pooh: Sang i Mel 2, Γουίνι το αρκουδάκι: Αίμα και μέλι II, Вини Пу: Крв и мед 2, Винни-Пух: Кровь и мёд 2, Мечо пух: Кръв и мед 2, プー２　あくまのくまさんとじゃあくななかまたち, 小熊維尼2：噬血維尼
Director
Rhys Frake-Waterfield
Cast
Ryan Oliva
Ryan Oliva
Simon Callow
Simon Callow
Tallulah Evans
Alec Newman
Alec Newman
Scott Chambers
Scott Chambers
Cast and Crew
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3488
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

dan.zvekov 1 June 2024, 20:20
В отличие от первой части, эта гораздо лучше, потому что злодеи не мужики в масках, а именно антропоморфные звери, как заявлялось в синопсисе. Сюжет… Read more…
davydovakr1995 24 May 2024, 11:25
Наконец-то продолжение этого убойного слэшера. Я как поклонник посмотрю по любому!
Goofs

The film is set in England. While bird‑watching, a father and son spot a male Northern Cardinal, a species native to North America. Northern Cardinals occur in London throughout the year and are non‑migratory. They have dense down feathers that provide insulation during the colder months. Males and females are visually distinct by their plumage: males have bright red feathers while females are a reddish‑olive colour.

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 - trailer
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Trailer
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 - trailer in russian
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 Trailer in russian
