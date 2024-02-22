Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Tigger decide to take the fight to the town of Ashdown, home of Christopher Robin, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.
|30 May 2024
|Russia
|Наше кино
|13 June 2024
|Argentina
|+16
|22 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|30 May 2024
|Belarus
|25 April 2024
|Brazil
|18
|26 March 2024
|Bulgaria
|26 March 2024
|Canada
|18A
|30 May 2024
|Croatia
|18
|9 May 2024
|Czechia
|18
|23 May 2024
|Dominican Republic
|25 April 2024
|Germany
|18
|23 May 2024
|Greece
|18 April 2024
|Hungary
|X
|3 July 2024
|Indonesia
|12 December 2024
|Israel
|26 March 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|3 May 2024
|Latvia
|3 May 2024
|Lithuania
|10 April 2024
|Malaysia
|18PL
|18 April 2024
|Mexico
|C
|26 March 2024
|Moldova
|30 May 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|8 May 2024
|Philippines
|31 May 2024
|Poland
|25 April 2024
|Puerto Rico
|NR
|2 May 2024
|Saudi Arabia
|2 May 2024
|Slovakia
|18
|5 November 2025
|South Korea
|19
|29 November 2024
|Spain
|18
|27 March 2024
|Sweden
|15
|17 May 2024
|Taiwan
|26 March 2024
|Tajikistan
|29 March 2024
|Turkey
|18+
|2 May 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|26 March 2024
|Uzbekistan
Represents Tigger's first appearance since he entered the public domain on 1 January 2024. He does not resemble the Disney portrayal because of copyright restrictions.
The film is set in England. While bird‑watching, a father and son spot a male Northern Cardinal, a species native to North America. Northern Cardinals occur in London throughout the year and are non‑migratory. They have dense down feathers that provide insulation during the colder months. Males and females are visually distinct by their plumage: males have bright red feathers while females are a reddish‑olive colour.