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Poster of Bunnyman
3.0
Kinoafisha Films Bunnyman
3.0

Bunnyman

, 2011
Bunnyman
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Bunnyman
3.0

Cast

Cheryl Texiera
Matthew Albrecht
Veronica Wylie
Matthew Stiller
Matthew Stiller
Alaina Gianci
Director Carl Lindbergh
Writer Carl Lindbergh
Composer Peter Scartabello
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 20 June 2011
Release date
21 June 2011 Russia 18+
8 March 2013 Germany
21 June 2011 Kazakhstan
20 June 2011 USA
21 June 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production ANOC Productions
Also known as
Bunnyman, The Bunnyman Massacre, Спрятаться негде

Film rating

3.0
Rate 12 votes
3 IMDb

Quotes

John [driving behind slow truck] Ah, come on!
Rachel John, just go around him.
John I'll try - he's all over the place.
[he passes truck; later, truck passes him; after this, the scene has numerous horn sounds between dialogues]
John You have to be fucking kidding me.
[he passes truck again]
Rachel He's picking up speed.
Tiffany Oh my God!
John What? Look, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to.
[pause]
John He let us pass.
Rachel John, he is getting really close.
John Yeah, I see him. Maybe he'll just go around. Never mind.
Rachel What does he want? What did we do?
John I don't know.
Jenn John?
John Yeah, I see him!
Jack [truck slams in the back of them] Ugh! What the fuck is going on?
John [looking in side mirror] Shit, alright, we've learned our lesson!
Jenn John, just pull over.
John Aw, come on, you fucker. The road's wide open. Maybe I can make him hit this car.
Rachel [they get hit again] Seriously, John, we have to pull over now.
John All right; all right. So unless anyone else has anything to say, or any suggestions, then I'm gonna pull over.
Rachel What?
John I really hope this is a good idea.
Tiffany Someone needs to get out and apologize.
John For what?
Tiffany I don't know! Clearly we pissed him off!
John I'll take care of this.
Jenn No, no, you've done plenty!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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