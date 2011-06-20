Quotes
John [driving behind slow truck] Ah, come on!
Rachel John, just go around him.
John I'll try - he's all over the place.
[he passes truck; later, truck passes him; after this, the scene has numerous horn sounds between dialogues]
John You have to be fucking kidding me.
[he passes truck again]
Rachel He's picking up speed.
Tiffany Oh my God!
John What? Look, I'm sorry. I didn't mean to.
[pause]
John He let us pass.
Rachel John, he is getting really close.
John Yeah, I see him. Maybe he'll just go around. Never mind.
Rachel What does he want? What did we do?
John I don't know.
Jenn John?
John Yeah, I see him!
Jack [truck slams in the back of them] Ugh! What the fuck is going on?
John [looking in side mirror] Shit, alright, we've learned our lesson!
Jenn John, just pull over.
John Aw, come on, you fucker. The road's wide open. Maybe I can make him hit this car.
Rachel [they get hit again] Seriously, John, we have to pull over now.
John All right; all right. So unless anyone else has anything to say, or any suggestions, then I'm gonna pull over.
Rachel What?
John I really hope this is a good idea.
Tiffany Someone needs to get out and apologize.
John For what?
Tiffany I don't know! Clearly we pissed him off!
John I'll take care of this.
Jenn No, no, you've done plenty!