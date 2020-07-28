ProductionRoserock Films, Film Afrika Entertainment
Also known as
Deep Blue Sea 3, Alerta en lo profundo 3, Biển Xanh Sâu Thẳm 3, Blu profondo 3, Do Fundo do Mar 3, Mavi Korku 3, Perigo no Oceano 3, Peur bleue 3, Piekielna głębia 3, Sügav sinine meri 3, Terreur sous la mer 3, Útok z hlubin 3, Zradná hlbočina 3, Βαθιά άγρια θάλασσα 3, Глубокое синее море 3, ディープ・ブルー3, 水深火热3, 水深火熱3, 深海变种3, 深海恶鲨3, 深海狂鲨3, 深蓝的海洋3, Deep Blue Sea 3 - Tödlicher als je zuvor
Film rating
4.6
Rate10 votes
4.7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
MiyaYou not shark!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.