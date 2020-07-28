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Poster of Deep Blue Sea 3
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Deep Blue Sea 3
4.6

Deep Blue Sea 3

, 2020
Deep Blue Sea 3
USA / Action, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Deep Blue Sea 3
4.6

Cast

Bren Foster
Bren Foster
Lucas
Nathaniel Buzolic
Nathaniel Buzolic
Richard Lowell
Emerson Brooks
Eugene Shaw
Avumile Qongqo
Nandi
Tania Raymonde
Tania Raymonde
Emma Collins
Reina Aoi
Miya
Alex Bhat
Spinnaker
Siya Mayola
Bahari
Brashaad Mayweather
Brown
Ernest St.Clair
Schill
Director John Pogue
Writer Dirk Blackman, Duncan Kennedy, Donna Powers, Wayne Powers
Composer Mark Kilian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 28 July 2020
World premiere 28 July 2020
Release date
25 August 2020 Spain
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production Roserock Films, Film Afrika Entertainment
Also known as
Deep Blue Sea 3, Alerta en lo profundo 3, Biển Xanh Sâu Thẳm 3, Blu profondo 3, Do Fundo do Mar 3, Mavi Korku 3, Perigo no Oceano 3, Peur bleue 3, Piekielna głębia 3, Sügav sinine meri 3, Terreur sous la mer 3, Útok z hlubin 3, Zradná hlbočina 3, Βαθιά άγρια θάλασσα 3, Глубокое синее море 3, ディープ・ブルー3, 水深火热3, 水深火熱3, 深海变种3, 深海恶鲨3, 深海狂鲨3, 深蓝的海洋3, Deep Blue Sea 3 - Tödlicher als je zuvor

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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