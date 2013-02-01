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Poster of The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
5.6
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
5.6

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

, 2013
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
USA / Horror, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
5.6
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia - Dubbed trailer
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A young family moves into a historic home in Georgia, only to learn they are not the house's only inhabitants. Soon they find themselves in the presence of a secret rising from underground and threatening to bring down anyone in its path.

Cast

Katee Sackhoff
Katee Sackhoff
Joyce
Chad Michael Murray
Chad Michael Murray
Andy Wyrick
Abigail Spencer
Abigail Spencer
Lisa Wyrick
Cicely Tyson
Cicely Tyson
Emily Alyn Lind
Emily Alyn Lind
Heidi Wyrick
Andrea Frankle
Andrea Frankle
Lauren Pennington
Nell
Morgana Shaw
Lisa's Mother
Grant James
Mr. Gordy
Mary Louise Coffee
Lady Ghost Guide
Sam Polin
Burlap Station Master - 1993
Lance E. Nichols
Lance E. Nichols
Pastor Wells
Director Tom Elkins
Writer David Coggeshall
Composer Sarai Givaty, Michael Wandmacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 31 October 2013
World premiere 1 February 2013
Release date
9 May 2013 Russia Вест 16+
9 May 2013 Belarus
13 September 2013 Brazil
9 May 2013 Kazakhstan
14 August 2013 Spain
1 February 2013 USA
9 May 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,127,434
Production Gold Circle Films
Also known as
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Extrañas apariciones 2, Exorcismo en Georgia, The Haunting in Georgia, Поседнуће у Конектикату 2: Духови Џорџије, Connecticutis kummitab 2: Georgia vaimud, Das Haus der Dämonen 2, El exorcismo de Heidi, Evocando Espíritos 2, Exorcisme a Geòrgia, Ghosts of Georgia, Hrůza v Connecticutu 2: Duch Georgie, Malédiction au Connecticut: Les fantômes de la Géorgie, Misterele Casei Bântuite 2, Ngôi Nhà Bị Ám 2: Hồn Ma Ở Georgia, O Mensageiro dos Espíritos 2, Opsjednuti 2: Duhovi Georgije, Udręczeni 2, Οι φωνές των νεκρών 2, Призраки в Коннектикуте 2: Тени прошлого, 喬治亞鬼屋事件, Haunting in Connecticut II Ghosts of Georgia, Invocando Espiritus 2 Fantasmas de Georgia

Film rating

5.6
Rate 16 votes
5.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia - Dubbed trailer
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Dubbed trailer
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia - Clip 3
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia Clip 3
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