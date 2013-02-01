A young family moves into a historic home in Georgia, only to learn they are not the house's only inhabitants. Soon they find themselves in the presence of a secret rising from underground and threatening to bring down anyone in its path.
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia, Extrañas apariciones 2, Exorcismo en Georgia, The Haunting in Georgia, Поседнуће у Конектикату 2: Духови Џорџије, Connecticutis kummitab 2: Georgia vaimud, Das Haus der Dämonen 2, El exorcismo de Heidi, Evocando Espíritos 2, Exorcisme a Geòrgia, Ghosts of Georgia, Hrůza v Connecticutu 2: Duch Georgie, Malédiction au Connecticut: Les fantômes de la Géorgie, Misterele Casei Bântuite 2, Ngôi Nhà Bị Ám 2: Hồn Ma Ở Georgia, O Mensageiro dos Espíritos 2, Opsjednuti 2: Duhovi Georgije, Udręczeni 2, Οι φωνές των νεκρών 2, Призраки в Коннектикуте 2: Тени прошлого, 喬治亞鬼屋事件, Haunting in Connecticut II Ghosts of Georgia, Invocando Espiritus 2 Fantasmas de Georgia