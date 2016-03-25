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Poster of They're Watching
5.6
Kinoafisha Films They're Watching
5.6

They're Watching

, 2016
They're Watching
USA, Romania / Thriller, Horror / 18+
Poster of They're Watching
5.6

Synopsis

The renovation of an old house in a village somewhere in Eastern Europe will bring the crew of an American home improvement TV show, up against superstitions, misunderstandings and bloody violence.

Cast

Brigid Brannagh
Becky Westlake
David Alpay
David Alpay
Greg Abernathy
Carrie Genzel
Kate Banks
Kris Lemche
Kris Lemche
Alex Torini
Dmitriy Dyachenko
Dmitriy Dyachenko
Mia Marcon
Sarah Ellroy
Dimitri Diatchenko
Vladimir Filat
Cristian Balint
Goran Potsnik
Mircea Constantinescu
Constable
Cici Caraman
Old Hag
George Grigore
Village Priest
Director Jay Lender, Micah Wright
Writer Micah Wright, Jay Lender
Composer Jonathan Wandag
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 25 March 2016
Release date
25 March 2016 Russia 18+
25 March 2016 Kazakhstan
25 March 2016 USA
25 March 2016 Ukraine
Budget $1,750,000
Production Best Served Cold Productions, Warsong Entertainment
Also known as
They're Watching, Они наблюдают

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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