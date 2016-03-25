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5.6
Kinoafisha
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They're Watching
5.6
They're Watching
, 2016
They're Watching
USA, Romania / Thriller, Horror / 18+
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5.6
Synopsis
The renovation of an old house in a village somewhere in Eastern Europe will bring the crew of an American home improvement TV show, up against superstitions, misunderstandings and bloody violence.
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Cast
Brigid Brannagh
Becky Westlake
David Alpay
Greg Abernathy
Carrie Genzel
Kate Banks
Kris Lemche
Alex Torini
Dmitriy Dyachenko
Mia Marcon
Sarah Ellroy
Dimitri Diatchenko
Vladimir Filat
Cristian Balint
Goran Potsnik
Mircea Constantinescu
Constable
Cici Caraman
Old Hag
George Grigore
Village Priest
Director
Jay Lender
,
Micah Wright
Writer
Micah Wright
,
Jay Lender
Composer
Jonathan Wandag
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
25 March 2016
Release date
25 March 2016
Russia
18+
25 March 2016
Kazakhstan
25 March 2016
USA
25 March 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$1,750,000
Production
Best Served Cold Productions, Warsong Entertainment
Also known as
They're Watching, Они наблюдают
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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