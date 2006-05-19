I see now...

Jacob Goodnight I see now...

The music for the film “See No Evil” was composed by Tyler Bates.

The film “See No Evil” grossed $18,708,050 worldwide.

The budget of the film “See No Evil” is $8,000,000.

The film “See No Evil” was directed by Gregory Dark.

The runtime of the film “See No Evil” is 1 hour 22 minutes.

The film “See No Evil” is rated 5.8/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “See No Evil” was on 19 May 2006.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.