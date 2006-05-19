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Poster of See No Evil
5.8
Kinoafisha Films See No Evil
5.8

See No Evil

, 2006
See No Evil
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of See No Evil
5.8

Cast

Tiffany Lamb
Penny McNamee
Melissa
Samantha Noble
Kira
Matt Okine
Michael J. Pagan
Tye
Luke Pegler
Michael
Cecily Polson
Margaret
Christina Vidal
Christine
Steven Vidler
Williams
Mikhael Wilder
Craig Horner
Craig Horner
Richie
Kane
Jacob Goodnight
Director Gregory Dark
Writer Dan Madigan
Composer Tyler Bates
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 29 October 2006
World premiere 19 May 2006
Release date
22 June 2006 Russia Вест 18+
22 June 2006 Belarus
19 May 2006 Canada
23 July 2006 Germany
28 July 2006 Italy
6 January 2017 Japan
22 June 2006 Kazakhstan
7 September 2007 Spain
19 May 2006 USA
29 June 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $18,708,050
Production World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Eye Scream Man Productions, Eye Scream Productions
Also known as
See No Evil, Los ojos del mal, Le regard du diable, Maligno, Zlo oko nas, Colectionarul de ochi, Els ulls del mal, Eye Scream Man, Goodnight, Hotel śmierci, Il collezionista di occhi, Không Thấy Ác Quỷ, Koftero lepidi, Menekülj!, Mirčių kolekcionierius, Nähtamatu kurjus, Neredzēt ļauno, Neviditelné zlo, Noite do Terror, O Coleccionador de Olhos, Ölüm çıkmazı, Sin ver el mal, The Goodnight Man, Κοφτερό λεπίδι, Виж страха, Не вижу зла, シー・ノー・イーヴル　肉鉤のいけにえ, 人皮客棧

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Write review
MTV Movie + TV Awards — all awards and nominations (1)
Updated 11 June 2024

Frequently asked questions about the film “See No Evil”

When is the premiere of the film “See No Evil”?

The world premiere of the film “See No Evil” was on 19 May 2006.

What is the rating of the film “See No Evil”?

The film “See No Evil” is rated 5.8/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.1/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “See No Evil”?

The runtime of the film “See No Evil” is 1 hour 22 minutes.

Who directed the film “See No Evil”?

The film “See No Evil” was directed by Gregory Dark.

What is the budget of the film “See No Evil”?

The budget of the film “See No Evil” is $8,000,000.

How much did the film “See No Evil” gross?

The film “See No Evil” grossed $18,708,050 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “See No Evil”?

The music for the film “See No Evil” was composed by Tyler Bates.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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