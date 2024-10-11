Menu
Russian
Poster of Noise
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 5.6
2 posters
Noise

Synopsis

A woman with a hearing impediment who is haunted by sounds linking to her sister's disappearance and the presence of a malevolent spirit. It leads to a dark secret and the revelation of a mysterious entity.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
23 October 2025 Russia ПРОвзгляд
18 September 2025 Argentina +13
9 October 2025 Brazil
25 June 2025 Indonesia
17 July 2025 Malaysia
25 June 2025 South Korea 15
17 July 2025 Thailand
Worldwide Gross $12,199,988
Production By4m Studio, Finecut, KC Ventures
Also known as
Noijeu, Noise, Noise: Sonidos del más allá, Hałas, Ruídos, Tiếng Ồn Quỷ Dị, Паранормальное явление. Шум, 噪音殺機, 層間騒音
Director
Kim Soo-jin
Cast
Ryoo Kyung-Soo
Jeon Ik-ryeong
Lee Seon-bin
6.6
12 votes
5.6 IMDb
