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Poster of Beyond Loch Ness
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Beyond Loch Ness
4.1

Beyond Loch Ness

, 2008
Beyond Loch Ness
Canada / Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Beyond Loch Ness
4.1

Cast

David Lewis
Brian Krause
Brian Krause
James Murphy
R. Nelson Brown
Serinda Swan
Serinda Swan
Caroleena
Paul McGillion
Paul McGillion
Michael Murphy
Niall Matter
Josh Riley
Don S. Davis
Neil Chapman
Donnelly Rhodes
Uncle Sean
Carrie Genzel
Karen Riley
Amber Borycki
Zoe
Neil Denis
Chad
Sebastian Stewart
Brody
Director Paul Ziller
Writer Jason Burke, Andrew Sands, Paul Ziller
Composer Pinar Toprak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 5 January 2008
Release date
9 July 2008 Canada
5 January 2008 USA
MPAA R
Production Cinetel Films, Insight Film Studios, Lochness Productions
Also known as
Beyond Loch Ness, Loch Ness Terror, La Terreur du Loch Ness, A Loch Ness-i szörny visszatér, Além do Lago Ness, Loch Ness, Loch Ness - Die Bestie aus der Tiefe, Loch Ness - Il risveglio del mostro, Loch Ness: Confruntarea decisivă, Pánico en el lago, To teras tis limnis, Το τέρας της λίμνης, Ужасът Лох Нес, Ужасы Лох-Несса, ジュラシック・レイク, 噬血魔獸, 失落的傳說：尼斯湖水怪, Lochnesský teror

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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