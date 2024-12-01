Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
Kinoafisha
Films
Secret Santa
Secret Santa
, 2022
Amigo Invisible
Spain / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
Synopsis
During Christmas, a group of friends get together to commemorate the suicide of their friend and celebrate a party with drinks, music and gifts. But maybe there is an invisible friend invited that none of them expects.
Expand
Cast
Ariadna Cabrol
Lucia
Max Marieges
Tony
Candela Antón
Candela
Anna Bermejo
Belen
Matt Posada
Jurgen
Jorge Oubel
Lucas
Tony Martínez
Nico
Joaquín Castellano
Martin
Director
Pablo J. Cosco
Writer
Jordi Arencón
,
Juanjo del Junco
Composer
Joan Martorell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2022
World premiere
1 December 2024
Release date
1 December 2024
Spain
Budget
€1
Production
Apocalipsis Producciones, S.L, Laca Producciones SL
Also known as
Amigo Invisible, Secret Santa
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree