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Poster of Secret Santa
Kinoafisha Films Secret Santa

Secret Santa

, 2022
Amigo Invisible
Spain / Horror / 18+
Poster of Secret Santa

Synopsis

During Christmas, a group of friends get together to commemorate the suicide of their friend and celebrate a party with drinks, music and gifts. But maybe there is an invisible friend invited that none of them expects.

Cast

Ariadna Cabrol
Lucia
Max Marieges
Tony
Candela Antón
Candela
Anna Bermejo
Belen
Matt Posada
Jurgen
Jorge Oubel
Lucas
Tony Martínez
Nico
Joaquín Castellano
Martin
Director Pablo J. Cosco
Writer Jordi Arencón, Juanjo del Junco
Composer Joan Martorell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 December 2024
Release date
1 December 2024 Spain
Budget €1
Production Apocalipsis Producciones, S.L, Laca Producciones SL
Also known as
Amigo Invisible, Secret Santa

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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