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5.3
Kinoafisha
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The Price We Pay
5.3
The Price We Pay
, 2022
The Price We Pay
USA / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.3
The Price We Pay
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
After a pawn shop robbery goes askew, two criminals take refuge at a remote farmhouse to try to let the heat die down, but find something much more menacing.
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Cast
Emile Hirsch
Alex
Stephen Dorff
Cody
Gigi Zumbado
Grace
Vernon Wells
The Doctor
Erika Ervin
Jodi
Tyler Sanders
Danny
Tanner Zagarino
Shane
Sabina Mach
Carly
Jesse Kinser
John
Heath Hensley
Mr. Fuller
Director
Ryuhei Kitamura
Writer
Ryuhei Kitamura
,
Christopher Jolley
Composer
Aldo Shllaku
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
13 January 2023
World premiere
28 August 2022
Release date
15 June 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
2 February 2023
Kuwait
17 March 2023
Spain
18
2 February 2023
UAE
18TC
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$52,582
Production
828 Productions, VMI Worldwide
Also known as
The Price We Pay, El precio de la venganza, Fuga verso l'inferno: The Price We Pay, Hind mida me maksame, O Preço Que Pagamos, Rachunek za zemstę, Наша расплата, Поворот не туда. Дом зла, 活人農場, 我们付出的代价, Le prix à payer
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
12
votes
4.9
IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026
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The Price We Pay
Dubbed trailer
1
0
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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