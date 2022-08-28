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Poster of The Price We Pay
5.3
The Price We Pay - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Price We Pay
5.3

The Price We Pay

, 2022
The Price We Pay
USA / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Price We Pay
5.3
The Price We Pay - Dubbed trailer
The Price We Pay  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

After a pawn shop robbery goes askew, two criminals take refuge at a remote farmhouse to try to let the heat die down, but find something much more menacing.

Cast

Emile Hirsch
Emile Hirsch
Alex
Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Cody
Gigi Zumbado
Gigi Zumbado
Grace
Vernon Wells
Vernon Wells
The Doctor
Erika Ervin
Erika Ervin
Jodi
Tyler Sanders
Danny
Tanner Zagarino
Shane
Sabina Mach
Carly
Jesse Kinser
John
Heath Hensley
Mr. Fuller
Director Ryuhei Kitamura
Writer Ryuhei Kitamura, Christopher Jolley
Composer Aldo Shllaku
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 13 January 2023
World premiere 28 August 2022
Release date
15 June 2023 Russia Кинологистика
2 February 2023 Kuwait
17 March 2023 Spain 18
2 February 2023 UAE 18TC
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $52,582
Production 828 Productions, VMI Worldwide
Also known as
The Price We Pay, El precio de la venganza, Fuga verso l'inferno: The Price We Pay, Hind mida me maksame, O Preço Que Pagamos, Rachunek za zemstę, Наша расплата, Поворот не туда. Дом зла, 活人農場, 我们付出的代价, Le prix à payer

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Price We Pay - Dubbed trailer
The Price We Pay Dubbed trailer
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