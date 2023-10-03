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4.4
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Mary Had a Little Lamb
4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb
, 2023
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
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4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A radio host and her crew set out to discover the truth behind some disappearances for a true crime show. They will soon learn that there is far more to discover when they meet Mary and her lamb. Who will make it out alive of this house of horrors?
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Cast
May Kelly
Carla
Danielle Scott
Liz
Lila Lasso
Harry Boxley
Ray
Mark Sears
Pete
Christine Ann Nyland
Mary
Gaston Alexander
Lamb
Gillian Broderick
Mona
Charlie Esquér
Shelley
Rob Kirtley
Matt
Elliott Eason
Teddy Reed
Director
Jason Arber
Writer
Harry Boxley
,
Sarah Josepha Hale
Composer
Stuart Cowan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
3 October 2023
World premiere
3 October 2023
Worldwide Gross
$24,206
Production
Dark Abyss Productions
Also known as
Mary Had a Little Lamb, Mary, Mama de un Terrorifico Corderito, Mary, Mamà de un Terrorìfico Corderito, У Мэри был ягнёнок, メリーおばさんのひつじ
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026
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Mary Had a Little Lamb
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Stills
Quotes
Mary
[from trailer]
You let mommy take care of all this.
Showtimes
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