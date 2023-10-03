Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mary Had a Little Lamb
4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mary Had a Little Lamb
4.4

Mary Had a Little Lamb

, 2023
Mary Had a Little Lamb
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mary Had a Little Lamb
4.4
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Trailer
Mary Had a Little Lamb  Trailer

Synopsis

A radio host and her crew set out to discover the truth behind some disappearances for a true crime show. They will soon learn that there is far more to discover when they meet Mary and her lamb. Who will make it out alive of this house of horrors?

Cast

May Kelly
May Kelly
Carla
Danielle Scott
Danielle Scott
Liz
Lila Lasso
Harry Boxley
Ray
Mark Sears
Pete
Christine Ann Nyland
Mary
Gaston Alexander
Lamb
Gillian Broderick
Mona
Charlie Esquér
Shelley
Rob Kirtley
Matt
Elliott Eason
Teddy Reed
Director Jason Arber
Writer Harry Boxley, Sarah Josepha Hale
Composer Stuart Cowan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 3 October 2023
World premiere 3 October 2023
Worldwide Gross $24,206
Production Dark Abyss Productions
Also known as
Mary Had a Little Lamb, Mary, Mama de un Terrorifico Corderito, Mary, Mamà de un Terrorìfico Corderito, У Мэри был ягнёнок, メリーおばさんのひつじ

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mary Had a Little Lamb - Trailer
Mary Had a Little Lamb Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more