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Poster of Late Night with the Devil
6.4
Late Night with the Devil - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Late Night with the Devil
6.4

Late Night with the Devil

, 2023
Late Night with the Devil
Australia, UAE, USA / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Late Night with the Devil
6.4
Late Night with the Devil - Trailer
Late Night with the Devil  Trailer

Synopsis

A live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation’s living rooms.

Cast

David Dastmalchian
David Dastmalchian
Jack Delroy
Ian Bliss
Carmichael Haig
Josh Quong Tart
Leo Fiske
Georgina Haig
Georgina Haig
Madeleine Piper
Steve Mouzakis
Szandor D'Abo
Christopher Kirby
Christopher Kirby
Paula Arundell
Paula Arundell
Diane
Michael Ironside
Michael Ironside
Laura Gordon
June Ross-Mitchell
Fayssal Bazzi
Christou
Ingrid Torelli
Lilly
Rhys Auteri
Gus McConnell
Director Cameron Cairnes, Colin Cairnes
Writer Colin Cairnes, Cameron Cairnes
Composer Roscoe James Irwin, Glenn Richards
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia / UAE / USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 April 2024
World premiere 1 July 2023
Release date
6 June 2024 Russia Экспонента
11 July 2024 Argentina
11 April 2024 Australia MA 15+
4 July 2024 Brazil 16
18 July 2024 Chile 14
12 September 2024 Colombia
19 September 2024 Dominican Republic
22 March 2024 Ecuador
30 May 2024 Germany 16
22 March 2024 Great Britain 15
19 March 2024 Ireland 16
4 October 2024 Japan
13 June 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
13 June 2024 Kyrgyzstan
1 August 2024 Mexico B-15
11 April 2024 New Zealand R13
9 July 2024 Norway 15
10 April 2024 Philippines R-13
5 December 2024 Portugal
1 August 2024 Qatar
1 August 2024 Saudi Arabia
18 April 2024 Singapore M18
24 May 2024 Spain 16
14 June 2024 Sweden 15
6 June 2024 Thailand 15
31 May 2024 Turkey
1 August 2024 UAE TBC
22 March 2024 USA R
13 June 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
21 March 2024 Virgin Islands (U.S.)
Worldwide Gross $15,469,415
Production Future Pictures, IFC Films, Shudder
Also known as
Late Night with the Devil, De noche con el diablo, A altas horas de la noche con el diablo, Ce soir avec le diable, Conversas com o Diabo, El último late night, Entrevista com o Demônio, Kasna noć s vragom, Late Night with the Devil: In onda con il diavolo, Ördögi különkiadás, Późna noc z diabłem, Şeytanla Bir Gece, Tard dans la nuit avec le diable, Trò Chuyện Đêm Khuya Với Quỷ Dữ, Στενές επαφές με το διάβολο, Ніч з дияволом, Поздний вечер с дьяволом, Полночь с дьяволом, 悪魔と夜ふかし, 與惡魔共度深夜, Une Nuit avec le Diable, Talkshow s ďáblem, Στενές Επαφές με τον Διάβολο, 1977 Night Owls Original Broadcast, Une Nuit Tardive avec le Diable, "Night Owls" Ep 335 (VHS Dub ex UBC Master), Tarde Da Noite Com o Demônio, מאוחר בלילה עם השטן, آخر شب با شیطان

Film rating

6.4
Rate 35 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2817 In the Horror genre  262 In films of Australia  37 In films of UAE  2 In films of USA  1711 In films of 2023  165
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Late Night with the Devil - Trailer
Late Night with the Devil Trailer
Late Night with the Devil - Dubbed trailer
Late Night with the Devil Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Lilly [possessed, singing] Jack and June went up the hill to fuck each other's brains out! Jack and June went up the hill to fuck each other's-
[June slaps Lilly]
June Ross-Mitchell THAT'S ENOUGH!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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