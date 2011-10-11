Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Madison County
4.1
Kinoafisha Films Madison County
4.1

Madison County

, 2011
Madison County
USA / Thriller, Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Madison County
4.1

Cast

Nick Principe
Nick Principe
Damien Ewell
Ace Marrero
Kyle
James Cotten
Matt Mercer
Will
Elizabeth Bell
Colley Bailey
James
Joanna Sotomura
Brooke
Natalie Scheetz
Jenna
Dayton Knoll
David Randall
Katie Stegeman
Girl
Adrienne Harrell
Erma
Marshall Yates
Man with Knife
Director Eric England
Writer Eric England
Composer Igor Nemirovsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 11 October 2011
Release date
17 October 2011 Russia 18+
17 October 2011 Kazakhstan
17 October 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $70,000
Production Dunn-Rite Productions, Southern Fried Films, Swim with the Fish Productions
Also known as
Madison County, El Condado de Madison, La masacre de Madison County, Округ Мэдисон, 歡迎來到屠人小鎮, Madison County - UR

Film rating

4.1
Rate 13 votes
4.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Madison County

The Toybox
The Toybox Horror
2018, USA
3.0
Contracted: Phase II
Contracted: Phase II Horror, Thriller, Drama
2015, USA
6.0
Even Lambs Have Teeth
Even Lambs Have Teeth Thriller, Horror
2015, Canada
4.0
The Possession of Michael King
The Possession of Michael King Horror
2014, USA
6.0
Hatchet III
Hatchet III Action, Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
5.0
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street Thriller, Fantasy, Horror
2010, USA
6.0
Amusement
Amusement Thriller, Horror
2008, USA
4.0
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 2 Horror, Thriller
1990, USA
5.0
Contracted
Contracted Thriller, Drama, Horror
2013, USA
6.0
The Devil's Tail
The Devil's Tail Horror
2021, Argentina / New Zealand
3.0
Josie
Josie Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more