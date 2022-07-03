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4.7
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Day Zero
4.7
Day Zero
, 2022
Day Zero
Philippines / Action, Horror / 18+
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4.7
Day Zero
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A former elite soldier is released from jail only to discover that the outside world has been taken over by a dangerous virus. Chased by hordes of the undead, he fights tooth and nail in a desperate attempt to reach his estranged family.
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Cast
Brandon Vera
Emon
Pepe Herrera
Timoy
Mary Jean Lastimosa
Sheryl
Ricci Rivero
Paolo
Joey Marquez
Oscar
Freya Fury Montierro
Jane
Yohance Levi Buie
David
Jema Galanza
Hazel
Shermaine Santiago
Frida
Jovit Moya
Jovit
Director
Joey De Guzman
Writer
Ays De Guzman
Composer
Malek Lopez
,
Erwin Romulo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 September 2022
World premiere
3 July 2022
Release date
19 October 2023
Russia
Кинологистика
19 October 2023
Azerbaijan
19 October 2023
Bulgaria
19 October 2023
Kyrgyzstan
19 October 2023
Moldova
19 October 2023
Tajikistan
19 October 2023
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$40,938
Production
Reality MM Studios, Regal Entertainment
Also known as
Day Zero, Día Cero, A Ascensão dos Mortos, Giorno Zero, Jour zéro, Nullpäev, Тюрьма живых мертвецов, दिन शून्य, ゼロ日, วันซอมบี้ครองเมือง
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Film rating
4.7
Rate
12
votes
4.8
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026
Film Trailers
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Day Zero
Dubbed trailer
1
0
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Stills
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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