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Poster of Day Zero
4.7
Day Zero - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Day Zero
4.7

Day Zero

, 2022
Day Zero
Philippines / Action, Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Day Zero
4.7
Day Zero - Dubbed trailer
Day Zero  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A former elite soldier is released from jail only to discover that the outside world has been taken over by a dangerous virus. Chased by hordes of the undead, he fights tooth and nail in a desperate attempt to reach his estranged family.

Cast

Brandon Vera
Emon
Pepe Herrera
Timoy
Mary Jean Lastimosa
Sheryl
Ricci Rivero
Paolo
Joey Marquez
Oscar
Freya Fury Montierro
Jane
Yohance Levi Buie
David
Jema Galanza
Hazel
Shermaine Santiago
Frida
Jovit Moya
Jovit
Director Joey De Guzman
Writer Ays De Guzman
Composer Malek Lopez, Erwin Romulo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 September 2022
World premiere 3 July 2022
Release date
19 October 2023 Russia Кинологистика
19 October 2023 Azerbaijan
19 October 2023 Bulgaria
19 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan
19 October 2023 Moldova
19 October 2023 Tajikistan
19 October 2023 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $40,938
Production Reality MM Studios, Regal Entertainment
Also known as
Day Zero, Día Cero, A Ascensão dos Mortos, Giorno Zero, Jour zéro, Nullpäev, Тюрьма живых мертвецов, दिन शून्य, ゼロ日, วันซอมบี้ครองเมือง

Film rating

4.7
Rate 12 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Day Zero - Dubbed trailer
Day Zero Dubbed trailer
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