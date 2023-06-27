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Poster of The Gates
5.1
The Gates - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Gates
5.1

The Gates

, 2023
The Gates
Ireland / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Gates
5.1
The Gates - Dubbed trailer
The Gates  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A serial killer has been sentenced to death by electric chair in London in the 1890s, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it.

Cast

Esther Woods
Bound Woman
Richard Brake
Richard Brake
William Colcott
Peter Coonan
Peter Coonan
George Sheppard
Brian Fortune
Brian Fortune
John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
Elena Delia
Emma Wickes
Sarah Noll
Selina Colcott
Donal O'Shea
Policeman
Matthew O'Brien
Phillip
David Pearce
Father Matthews
Graeme Coughlan
Crimms
Zeb Moore
Patrick
Director Stephen Hall
Writer Tim Reynolds, Stephen Hall
Composer Max Davidoff-Grey, Jason Lazarus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 June 2023
World premiere 27 June 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
7 December 2023 Azerbaijan
7 December 2023 Bulgaria
7 December 2023 Kyrgyzstan
7 December 2023 Moldova
7 December 2023 Uzbekistan
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $67,280
Production Forever Safe Productions, Head Gear Films, Mad Honey Productions
Also known as
The Gates, A Maldição da Prisão, Les portes, Врата ада

Film rating

5.1
Rate 12 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Gates - Dubbed trailer
The Gates Dubbed trailer
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