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5.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Gates
5.1
The Gates
, 2023
The Gates
Ireland / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
The Gates
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A serial killer has been sentenced to death by electric chair in London in the 1890s, but in his final hours, he puts a curse on the prison he is in, and all of those in it.
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Cast
Esther Woods
Bound Woman
Richard Brake
William Colcott
Peter Coonan
George Sheppard
Brian Fortune
John Rhys-Davies
Elena Delia
Emma Wickes
Sarah Noll
Selina Colcott
Donal O'Shea
Policeman
Matthew O'Brien
Phillip
David Pearce
Father Matthews
Graeme Coughlan
Crimms
Zeb Moore
Patrick
Director
Stephen Hall
Writer
Tim Reynolds
,
Stephen Hall
Composer
Max Davidoff-Grey
,
Jason Lazarus
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
27 June 2023
World premiere
27 June 2023
Release date
7 December 2023
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
7 December 2023
Azerbaijan
7 December 2023
Bulgaria
7 December 2023
Kyrgyzstan
7 December 2023
Moldova
7 December 2023
Uzbekistan
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$67,280
Production
Forever Safe Productions, Head Gear Films, Mad Honey Productions
Also known as
The Gates, A Maldição da Prisão, Les portes, Врата ада
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
12
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
Film Trailers
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The Gates
Dubbed trailer
1
0
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