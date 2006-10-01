Menu
Five Across the Eyes
Five Across the Eyes
18+
Horror
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2006
World premiere
1 October 2006
Release date
21 September 2007
Russia
Вест
18+
21 September 2007
Kazakhstan
1 October 2006
USA
21 September 2007
Ukraine
Budget
$4,000
Production
Trauma One Entertainment
Also known as
Five Across the Eyes, 5 vite all'inferno, Através dos Olhos, Carretera sangrienta, Claques sanglantes, Öt üldözött, Perdidas, Perdidas en la noche, Perdidas na Escuridão, Perseguidas, Ta matia tou valtou, Глаза страха, 女子高生サバイバル・ドライブ
Director
Greg Swinson
Ryan Thiessen
Cast
Jennifer Barnett
Angela Brunda
Danielle Lilley
Sandra Paduch
Cast and Crew
Film rating
2.6
Rate
11
votes
2.6
IMDb
Quotes
Caroline
C'mon. I'm not going alone.
Melanie
Hold up. It could be a trick. Let's make sure we're not walking into some sort of trap. Get back in here.
