Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Five Across the Eyes
Poster of Five Across the Eyes
Рейтинги
2.6 IMDb Rating: 2.6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Five Across the Eyes

Five Across the Eyes

Five Across the Eyes 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 1 October 2006
Release date
21 September 2007 Russia Вест 18+
21 September 2007 Kazakhstan
1 October 2006 USA
21 September 2007 Ukraine
Budget $4,000
Production Trauma One Entertainment
Also known as
Five Across the Eyes, 5 vite all'inferno, Através dos Olhos, Carretera sangrienta, Claques sanglantes, Öt üldözött, Perdidas, Perdidas en la noche, Perdidas na Escuridão, Perseguidas, Ta matia tou valtou, Глаза страха, 女子高生サバイバル・ドライブ
Director
Greg Swinson
Ryan Thiessen
Cast
Jennifer Barnett
Angela Brunda
Danielle Lilley
Sandra Paduch
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Five Across the Eyes
Muck 3.0
Muck (2015)
Felt 5.2
Felt (2014)
The Hamiltons 5.0
The Hamiltons (2006)
Headspace 4.6
Headspace (2005)

Film rating

2.6
Rate 11 votes
2.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Caroline C'mon. I'm not going alone.
Melanie Hold up. It could be a trick. Let's make sure we're not walking into some sort of trap. Get back in here.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more