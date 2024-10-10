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Poster of Crawlers
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Crawlers
4.2

Crawlers

, 2024
Crawlers
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Crawlers
4.2

Synopsis

In the year 2030, a Zombie Pandemic of Biblical proportions decimates the United States' population. American survivors rush to Mexico to 'El Santuario del Sur', the southern sanctuary, a rocky plateau believed to be zombie free.

Cast

Richard Ryan
Joey (Bartender)
Steve Silverie
Tom
Anniette Sharai Calderon
Rachel
Daniela Villamizar
Female Zombie
Mateo de Lima
Chip
José Gregorio Güinare Rivero
Fast Zombie
Jose Antonio Millan
Zombie #3
Luis de Lima
Brian
Victor Garces
Zombie #2
Director Gisyerg Bermudez
Writer Gisyerg Bermudez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024 Azerbaijan
10 October 2024 Bulgaria
10 October 2024 Kyrgyzstan
10 October 2024 Moldova
10 October 2024 Tajikistan
10 June 2025 USA
10 October 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Aye Films
Also known as
Crawlers, Roomajad zombid

Film rating

4.2
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 27 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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