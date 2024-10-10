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4.2
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Crawlers
4.2
Crawlers
, 2024
Crawlers
USA / Horror / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.2
Synopsis
In the year 2030, a Zombie Pandemic of Biblical proportions decimates the United States' population. American survivors rush to Mexico to 'El Santuario del Sur', the southern sanctuary, a rocky plateau believed to be zombie free.
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Cast
Richard Ryan
Joey (Bartender)
Steve Silverie
Tom
Anniette Sharai Calderon
Rachel
Daniela Villamizar
Female Zombie
Mateo de Lima
Chip
José Gregorio Güinare Rivero
Fast Zombie
Jose Antonio Millan
Zombie #3
Luis de Lima
Brian
Victor Garces
Zombie #2
Director
Gisyerg Bermudez
Writer
Gisyerg Bermudez
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
10 October 2024
Release date
10 October 2024
Azerbaijan
10 October 2024
Bulgaria
10 October 2024
Kyrgyzstan
10 October 2024
Moldova
10 October 2024
Tajikistan
10 June 2025
USA
10 October 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Aye Films
Also known as
Crawlers, Roomajad zombid
More
Film rating
4.2
Rate
13
votes
4.4
IMDb
Updated 27 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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