Poster of The Legend of La Llorona
3.7 IMDb Rating: 3.2
3 posters
The Legend of La Llorona

The Legend of La Llorona

The Legend of La Llorona 18+
The Legend of La Llorona - trailer in russian
The Legend of La Llorona  trailer in russian
Country Canada / Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 May 2024
World premiere 7 January 2022
Release date
29 September 2022 Russia Кинологистика
22 September 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
22 September 2022 Kyrgyzstan 16+
30 December 2022 South Korea
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $369,334
Production Ageless Pictures, GHSTWRTR, Tonic Films
Also known as
The Legend of La Llorona, La leyenda de La Llorona, A Vingança da Chorona, La Llorona, Legenda La Llorony, Ο θρύλος τής Γιορόνα, Проклятие Плачущей. Возвращение, Прокляття Ла Йорони: Повернення
Director
Patricia Harris Seeley
Patricia Harris Seeley
Cast
Autumn Reeser
Autumn Reeser
Antonio Cupo
Antonio Cupo
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Zamia Fandiño
Zamia Fandiño
Nicolas Madrazo
Cast and Crew
Film rating

3.7
Rate 13 votes
3.2 IMDb
Film Trailers
The Legend of La Llorona - trailer in russian
The Legend of La Llorona Trailer in russian
Stills
