The Legend of La Llorona
The Legend of La Llorona
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country
Canada / Mexico
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
30 May 2024
World premiere
7 January 2022
Release date
|29 September 2022
|Russia
| Кинологистика
|
|22 September 2022
|Kazakhstan
|
|16+
|22 September 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|
|16+
|30 December 2022
|South Korea
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$369,334
Production
Ageless Pictures, GHSTWRTR, Tonic Films
Also known as
The Legend of La Llorona, La leyenda de La Llorona, A Vingança da Chorona, La Llorona, Legenda La Llorony, Ο θρύλος τής Γιορόνα, Проклятие Плачущей. Возвращение, Прокляття Ла Йорони: Повернення