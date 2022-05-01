Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
The Creeping
5.3
The Creeping
, 2022
The Creeping
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
5.3
The Creeping
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A concerned young woman moves home to look after her ailing grandmother and soon finds herself fighting a malevolent presence with a dark secret.
Expand
Cast
Jonathan Nyati
Harry Reynolds
Jane Lowe
Lucy Blakeley
Sophie Thompson
Karen Marrow
David Horovitch
Reverend Joseph
Riann Steele
Anna Reynolds
Phillipa Peak
Young Lucy
Taliyah Blair
Young Anna
Peter MacQueen
William Blakeley
Denise Horan
Congregation
Pauline Hooper
Congregation
Director
Jamie Hooper
Writer
Jamie Hooper
,
Helen Miles
Composer
Stephanie Taylor
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
3 March 2023
World premiere
1 May 2022
Release date
11 January 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
11 January 2024
Azerbaijan
11 January 2024
Bulgaria
11 January 2024
Kazakhstan
18+
11 January 2024
Kyrgyzstan
16+
11 January 2024
Moldova
11 January 2024
Tajikistan
11 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$134,043
Production
Cryptoscope Films
Also known as
The Creeping, Проклятие дома с призраками, Die Heimsuchung, Oán Hồn, 蠢蠢欲动
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
15
votes
4.3
IMDb
Write review
Updated 23 February 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Creeping
Dubbed trailer
1
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree