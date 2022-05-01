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Poster of The Creeping
5.3
The Creeping - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Creeping
5.3

The Creeping

, 2022
The Creeping
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Creeping
5.3
The Creeping - Dubbed trailer
The Creeping  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A concerned young woman moves home to look after her ailing grandmother and soon finds herself fighting a malevolent presence with a dark secret.

Cast

Jonathan Nyati
Harry Reynolds
Jane Lowe
Lucy Blakeley
Sophie Thompson
Sophie Thompson
Karen Marrow
David Horovitch
Reverend Joseph
Riann Steele
Anna Reynolds
Phillipa Peak
Young Lucy
Taliyah Blair
Young Anna
Peter MacQueen
William Blakeley
Denise Horan
Congregation
Pauline Hooper
Congregation
Director Jamie Hooper
Writer Jamie Hooper, Helen Miles
Composer Stephanie Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 3 March 2023
World premiere 1 May 2022
Release date
11 January 2024 Russia Кинологистика
11 January 2024 Azerbaijan
11 January 2024 Bulgaria
11 January 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
11 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
11 January 2024 Moldova
11 January 2024 Tajikistan
11 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $134,043
Production Cryptoscope Films
Also known as
The Creeping, Проклятие дома с призраками, Die Heimsuchung, Oán Hồn, 蠢蠢欲动

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
4.3 IMDb
Write review
Updated 23 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Creeping - Dubbed trailer
The Creeping Dubbed trailer
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