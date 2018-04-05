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4.4
Kinoafisha
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White Chamber
4.4
White Chamber
, 2018
White Chamber
Great Britain / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
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4.4
Synopsis
The United Kingdom. Soon. Civil war rages. A woman wakes up in a blindingly white cuboid cell. Using its sophisticated functionality, her captor tortures her for information; information she claims not to have - or does she?
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Cast
Shauna Macdonald
Dr. Elle Chrystler
Oded Fehr
Narek Zakarian
Amrita Acharia
Ruth
Sharon Maughan
Sandra
Nicholas Farrell
Dr. Edgar Chrystler
Madeleine Wilson
Candis Nergaard
Anya
Marcus Griffiths
Commando Golf
Adrianna Edwards
Commando Echo
Sumit Chakravarti
Commando Charlie
Lisa Reynolds
Commando Romeo
Director
Paul Raschid
Writer
Paul Raschid
Composer
John Harle
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
29 March 2019
World premiere
5 April 2018
Production
Aviary Films
Also known as
White Chamber, A Câmara do Medo, Biała komnata, Valge kamber, Белая камера, キューブ：ホワイト
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
4.4
IMDb
Updated 4 January 2023
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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