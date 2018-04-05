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Poster of White Chamber
4.4
Kinoafisha Films White Chamber
4.4

White Chamber

, 2018
White Chamber
Great Britain / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of White Chamber
4.4

Synopsis

The United Kingdom. Soon. Civil war rages. A woman wakes up in a blindingly white cuboid cell. Using its sophisticated functionality, her captor tortures her for information; information she claims not to have - or does she?

Cast

Shauna Macdonald
Shauna Macdonald
Dr. Elle Chrystler
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
Narek Zakarian
Amrita Acharia
Amrita Acharia
Ruth
Sharon Maughan
Sandra
Nicholas Farrell
Dr. Edgar Chrystler
Madeleine Wilson
Candis Nergaard
Anya
Marcus Griffiths
Commando Golf
Adrianna Edwards
Commando Echo
Sumit Chakravarti
Commando Charlie
Lisa Reynolds
Commando Romeo
Director Paul Raschid
Writer Paul Raschid
Composer John Harle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 29 March 2019
World premiere 5 April 2018
Production Aviary Films
Also known as
White Chamber, A Câmara do Medo, Biała komnata, Valge kamber, Белая камера, キューブ：ホワイト

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Updated 4 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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