Poster of Ashes
Poster of Ashes
4.9 IMDb Rating: 5
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Ashes

Ashes

Ashes 18+
Synopsis

An obsessive doctor working on a cure for AIDS unwittingly creates an aggressive new bacteria that deteriorates the body and enrages the mind.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 9 September 2010
Release date
30 September 2010 Russia 16+
30 September 2010 Kazakhstan
9 September 2010 USA
30 September 2010 Ukraine
Budget $900,000
Production 2 Red Rabbit Films
Also known as
Ashes, Cenizas
Director
Elias Matar
Cast
Enrique Almeida
Joel Bryant
Chris Trouble Delfosse
Richard Gant
Cast and Crew
Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
5 IMDb
