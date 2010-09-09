Menu
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.9
IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
Ashes
Ashes
Ashes
18+
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Synopsis
An obsessive doctor working on a cure for AIDS unwittingly creates an aggressive new bacteria that deteriorates the body and enrages the mind.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
9 September 2010
Release date
30 September 2010
Russia
16+
30 September 2010
Kazakhstan
9 September 2010
USA
30 September 2010
Ukraine
Budget
$900,000
Production
2 Red Rabbit Films
Also known as
Ashes, Cenizas
Director
Elias Matar
Cast
Enrique Almeida
Joel Bryant
Chris Trouble Delfosse
Richard Gant
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.9
Rate
14
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
