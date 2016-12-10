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Poster of A Cure for Wellness
6.6
A Cure for Wellness - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Cure for Wellness
6.6

A Cure for Wellness

, 2016
A Cure for Wellness
USA / Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of A Cure for Wellness
6.6
A Cure for Wellness - Dubbed trailer
A Cure for Wellness  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa's treatments are not what they seem.

Cast

Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Volmer
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan
Lockhart
Mia Goth
Mia Goth
Hannah
Adrian Schiller
Adrian Schiller
Deputy Director
Annette Lober
Annette Lober
Celia Imrie
Celia Imrie
Victoria Watkins
Susanne Wuest
Susanne Wuest
Ivo Nandi
Enrico
Harry Groener
Pembroke
Tomas Norström
Frank Hill
Ashok Mandanna
Ron Nair
Magnus Krepper
Magnus Krepper
Pieter the Vet
Director Gore Verbinski
Writer Justin Haythe, Gore Verbinski
Composer Benjamin Wallfisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 16 June 2017
World premiere 10 December 2016
Release date
30 March 2017 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 16+
16 February 2017 Argentina
16 March 2017 Australia
30 March 2017 Belarus
16 February 2017 Brazil
24 February 2017 Bulgaria
17 February 2017 Canada
16 February 2017 Czechia
16 February 2017 Denmark
24 February 2017 Estonia
15 February 2017 France
23 February 2017 Germany
24 February 2017 Great Britain
16 February 2017 Greece
16 February 2017 Hong Kong
16 February 2017 Hungary
17 February 2017 India
24 February 2017 Ireland
23 March 2017 Italy
30 March 2017 Kazakhstan
23 February 2017 Mexico B-15
16 February 2017 Netherlands
17 February 2017 Norway
17 February 2017 Poland
23 February 2017 Portugal
17 February 2017 Romania
16 February 2017 Slovakia
17 February 2017 South Africa
15 February 2017 South Korea
24 March 2017 Spain
17 February 2017 Sweden
17 February 2017 Turkey
17 February 2017 USA
6 April 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,620,002
Production Regency Enterprises, Blind Wink Productions, New Regency Productions
Also known as
A Cure for Wellness, La cura siniestra, Lek Protiv Zdravlja, A Cura, A Cure for Life, Az egészség ellenszere, Cura de Bem-Estar, Cure de Bien-être, La cura dal benessere, La cura del bienestar, Lék na život, Lekarstwo na życie, Liek na život, Lijek Protiv Zdravlja, Lijek za život, O terapie pentru viaţă, Phương Thuốc Kỳ Bí, Priešnuodis gyvenimui, Vastumürk tervisele, Yaşam Kürü, Αντίδοτο στην ευεξία, Лек за живот, Лекарство от здоровья, Ліки від щастя, キュア 〜禁断の隔離病棟〜, 救命解药, 救命解藥, 더 큐어, La cura del benessere, 药到命除, Cure for Wellness, A

Film rating

6.6
Rate 47 votes
6.4 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2534 In the Drama genre  1057 In the Horror genre  216 In the Detective genre  59 In the Thriller genre  505 In films of USA  1543 In films of 2016  116
Updated 27 February 2026

Film Trailers

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A Cure for Wellness - Dubbed trailer
A Cure for Wellness Dubbed trailer
A Cure for Wellness - Trailer
A Cure for Wellness Trailer
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soundtrack A Cure for Wellness
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