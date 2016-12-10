An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company's CEO from an idyllic but mysterious "wellness center" at a remote location in the Swiss Alps, but soon suspects that the spa's treatments are not what they seem.
ProductionRegency Enterprises, Blind Wink Productions, New Regency Productions
Also known as
A Cure for Wellness, La cura siniestra, Lek Protiv Zdravlja, A Cura, A Cure for Life, Az egészség ellenszere, Cura de Bem-Estar, Cure de Bien-être, La cura dal benessere, La cura del bienestar, Lék na život, Lekarstwo na życie, Liek na život, Lijek Protiv Zdravlja, Lijek za život, O terapie pentru viaţă, Phương Thuốc Kỳ Bí, Priešnuodis gyvenimui, Vastumürk tervisele, Yaşam Kürü, Αντίδοτο στην ευεξία, Лек за живот, Лекарство от здоровья, Ліки від щастя, キュア 〜禁断の隔離病棟〜, 救命解药, 救命解藥, 더 큐어, La cura del benessere, 药到命除, Cure for Wellness, A