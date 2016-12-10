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Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack A Cure for Wellness

Do you know what the cure for the human condition is? Disease. Because that's the only way one could hope for a cure.

Volmer Do you know what the cure for the human condition is? Disease. Because that's the only way one could hope for a cure.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.