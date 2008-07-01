Menu
End Call

End Call 18+
Synopsis

The Devil has a phone number, and if you call him on your mobile phone at midnight, he will grant your wish. In return however, he will control your life for the duration of the call.
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 1 July 2008
Release date
16 October 2010 Japan
1 July 2008 South Korea
Production MonteCristo International Entertainment, T.O. Entertainment
Also known as
End Call, Death Wish, End call - Sataniki klisi, End Call - The Call 4, Son arama, Последний звонок
Director
Kiyoshi Yamamoto
Cast
Yuria Haga
Shun Kobayashi
Tasuku Nagaoka
Rina Matsuki
Taro Suwa
