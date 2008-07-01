Menu
1 poster
End Call
End Call
End Call
18+
Horror
Synopsis
The Devil has a phone number, and if you call him on your mobile phone at midnight, he will grant your wish. In return however, he will control your life for the duration of the call.
Country
Japan
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2008
World premiere
1 July 2008
Release date
16 October 2010
Japan
1 July 2008
South Korea
Production
MonteCristo International Entertainment, T.O. Entertainment
Also known as
End Call, Death Wish, End call - Sataniki klisi, End Call - The Call 4, Son arama, Последний звонок
Director
Kiyoshi Yamamoto
Cast
Yuria Haga
Shun Kobayashi
Tasuku Nagaoka
Rina Matsuki
Taro Suwa
Film rating
4.4
10
votes
4.3
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
