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Poster of Dark windows
5.8
Dark windows - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dark windows
5.8

Dark windows

, 2023
Dark Windows
Norway / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dark windows
5.8
Dark windows - Trailer
Dark windows  Trailer

Synopsis

A group of teenagers take a trip to an isolated summerhouse in the countryside. What starts as a peaceful getaway turns into a horrific nightmare when a masked man begins to terrorize them in the most gruesome ways.

Cast

Morten Holst
Bob
Annie Hamilton
Monica
Rachel Fowler
Louise
Rory Alexander
Peter
Jóel Sæmundsson
Scott
Anna Bullard
Tilly
Grace Binford Sheene
Ali
Thomas Takyi
Vanessa Borgli
Heather
Alexander Renaud
Liquor Store Clerk
Director Alex Herron
Writer Ulvrik Kraft
Composer Kim Berg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 August 2023
World premiere 10 August 2023
Release date
25 August 2026 Russia Русский репортаж
22 February 2024 Azerbaijan
22 February 2024 Bulgaria
6 March 2025 Colombia
14 September 2023 Czechia 15+
13 February 2025 Guatemala
10 August 2023 Hungary
22 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
23 July 2026 Mexico B-15
22 February 2024 Moldova
19 January 2024 Norway 15
22 February 2024 Tajikistan
22 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Budget $1,000,000
Worldwide Gross $223,640
Production Element Film, David Kang Productions, Element Film
Also known as
Dark Windows, Alguien Está Dentro de la Casa, Dark Windows - Fenster zur Finsternis, Temná okna, Temné okná, Valami van az ablakban, Тёмные окна

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Write review
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dark windows - Trailer
Dark windows Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Peter Wanna hear a joke?
Tilly Not really.
Peter That's okay. I was gonna do a dead baby joke, but I decided to abort.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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