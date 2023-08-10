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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Dark windows
5.8
Dark windows
, 2023
Dark Windows
Norway / Horror, Thriller / 18+
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5.8
Dark windows
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
A group of teenagers take a trip to an isolated summerhouse in the countryside. What starts as a peaceful getaway turns into a horrific nightmare when a masked man begins to terrorize them in the most gruesome ways.
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Cast
Morten Holst
Bob
Annie Hamilton
Monica
Rachel Fowler
Louise
Rory Alexander
Peter
Jóel Sæmundsson
Scott
Anna Bullard
Tilly
Grace Binford Sheene
Ali
Thomas Takyi
Vanessa Borgli
Heather
Alexander Renaud
Liquor Store Clerk
Director
Alex Herron
Writer
Ulvrik Kraft
Composer
Kim Berg
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 20 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
15 August 2023
World premiere
10 August 2023
Release date
25 August 2026
Russia
Русский репортаж
22 February 2024
Azerbaijan
22 February 2024
Bulgaria
6 March 2025
Colombia
14 September 2023
Czechia
15+
13 February 2025
Guatemala
10 August 2023
Hungary
22 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
23 July 2026
Mexico
B-15
22 February 2024
Moldova
19 January 2024
Norway
15
22 February 2024
Tajikistan
22 February 2024
Uzbekistan
Budget
$1,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$223,640
Production
Element Film, David Kang Productions, Element Film
Also known as
Dark Windows, Alguien Está Dentro de la Casa, Dark Windows - Fenster zur Finsternis, Temná okna, Temné okná, Valami van az ablakban, Тёмные окна
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
4.6
IMDb
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Updated 19 February 2026
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Stills
Quotes
Peter
Wanna hear a joke?
Tilly
Not really.
Peter
That's okay. I was gonna do a dead baby joke, but I decided to abort.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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