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Poster of Girls Just Wanna Have Blood
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Girls Just Wanna Have Blood
4.4

Girls Just Wanna Have Blood

, 2019
Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Girls Just Wanna Have Blood
4.4

Synopsis

When Jessica's accepted by a trio of fun loving vampires, she finds herself thrust into a lifestyle full of long nights, sex-crazed bikers, and blood suckin'.

Cast

Destyne Marshai
Trish
Gigi Gustin
Stacy
David «Nobtis» Sitbon
Ilene Sullivan
Bettina Skye
Lucy
Amanda Renee
Jessica
Penny Praline
April
Craig Kelly
Boris Von Yelsing
Samuel Meola
Blanks
Quentin Carpenter
Stink
Kirk Ponton
Quan
Nick Guzman
Mike 'The Marvel' Bowlby
Director Anthony Catanese
Writer Anthony Catanese
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 26 May 2020
Production D.I.Why?, Exit 7A
Also known as
Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos, Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
3.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 31 January 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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