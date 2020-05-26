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4.4
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Films
Girls Just Wanna Have Blood
4.4
Girls Just Wanna Have Blood
, 2019
Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos
USA / Comedy, Horror / 18+
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4.4
Synopsis
When Jessica's accepted by a trio of fun loving vampires, she finds herself thrust into a lifestyle full of long nights, sex-crazed bikers, and blood suckin'.
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Cast
Destyne Marshai
Trish
Gigi Gustin
Stacy
David «Nobtis» Sitbon
Ilene Sullivan
Bettina Skye
Lucy
Amanda Renee
Jessica
Penny Praline
April
Craig Kelly
Boris Von Yelsing
Samuel Meola
Blanks
Quentin Carpenter
Stink
Kirk Ponton
Quan
Nick Guzman
Mike 'The Marvel' Bowlby
Director
Anthony Catanese
Writer
Anthony Catanese
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
26 May 2020
Production
D.I.Why?, Exit 7A
Also known as
Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos, Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
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Film rating
4.4
Rate
10
votes
3.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 31 January 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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