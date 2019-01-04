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Poster of Eli
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Eli
5.8

Eli

, 2019
Eli
USA / Horror, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Eli
5.8

Cast

Sadie Sink
Sadie Sink
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Charlie Shotwell
Charlie Shotwell
Max Martini
Max Martini
Lili Taylor
Lili Taylor
Deneen Tyler
Director Ciaran Foy
Writer Ian Goldberg, David Chirchirillo, Richard Naing
Composer Bear McCreary
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 October 2019
World premiere 4 January 2019
Release date
4 January 2019 Estonia
4 January 2019 Latvia
4 January 2019 Lithuania
4 January 2019 USA
MPAA R
Budget $14,113,729
Production Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, MTV Films
Also known as
Eli, ELI/イーライ, Εφιάλτης στην κλινική, Елай, Привиденията на Илай, Элай, 噩夢診所

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb

Quotes

Haley You say you're what, like, allergic to the world, right?
Eli I guess you could say that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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