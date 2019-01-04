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5.8
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Eli
5.8
Eli
, 2019
Eli
USA / Horror, Thriller, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
5.8
Cast
Sadie Sink
Kelly Reilly
Charlie Shotwell
Max Martini
Lili Taylor
Deneen Tyler
Director
Ciaran Foy
Writer
Ian Goldberg
,
David Chirchirillo
,
Richard Naing
Composer
Bear McCreary
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
18 October 2019
World premiere
4 January 2019
Release date
4 January 2019
Estonia
4 January 2019
Latvia
4 January 2019
Lithuania
4 January 2019
USA
MPAA
R
Budget
$14,113,729
Production
Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, MTV Films
Also known as
Eli, ELI/イーライ, Εφιάλτης στην κλινική, Елай, Привиденията на Илай, Элай, 噩夢診所
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
15
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Haley
You say you're what, like, allergic to the world, right?
Eli
I guess you could say that.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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