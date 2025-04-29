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Poster of Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
6.0

Untitled Talk to Me Sequel

, 2025
Talk 2 Me
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
6.0

Synopsis

Sequel to the 2023 horror film Talk to Me. Plot TBA.
Director Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou, Michael Philippou
Writer Danny Philippou, Bill Hinzman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Budget $4,500,000
Production A24, Bankside Films, Causeway Films
Also known as
Talk 2 Me, Fale Comigo 2, Talk 2 Me: The Sequel, Talk to Me 2, 톡 투 미 2

Film rating

6.0
Rate 13 votes
Place in the rating
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