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6.0
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Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
6.0
Untitled Talk to Me Sequel
, 2025
Talk 2 Me
USA / Horror, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
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Similar
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Facts
6.0
Synopsis
Sequel to the 2023 horror film Talk to Me. Plot TBA.
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Director
Danny Philippou
,
Michael Philippou
,
Michael Philippou
Writer
Danny Philippou
,
Bill Hinzman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2025
Budget
$4,500,000
Production
A24, Bankside Films, Causeway Films
Also known as
Talk 2 Me, Fale Comigo 2, Talk 2 Me: The Sequel, Talk to Me 2, 톡 투 미 2
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
13
votes
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Interesting facts
Unveiled straight after Talk to Me (2023) had its premiere.
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