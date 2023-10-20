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Poster of Alice and the Vampire Queen
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Alice and the Vampire Queen
5.7

Alice and the Vampire Queen

, 2023
Alice and the Vampire Queen
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Alice and the Vampire Queen
5.7

Synopsis

Alice Oldman is an ex-con struggling to overcome the scars from her past. Then one night a dark stranger gives her an offer she cannot refuse. Make one special dish for his boss, the Vampire Queen.

Cast

Graham Wolfe
Charles
Aaron Dalla Villa
Aaron Dalla Villa
Kieran
Shelby Hightower
Alice
Rachel Aspen
Madeline
Brenna Carnuccio
Isabella
Xavier Michael
Fredrick
Danielle Legris
Sofia
Chris James Boylan
Gordon
John Groody
Big Joe
Luke David
Dave
Director Dan Lantz
Writer Dan Lantz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 20 October 2023
World premiere 20 October 2023
Budget $250,000
Production Impulse-FX
Also known as
Alice and the Vampire Queen

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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