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Alice and the Vampire Queen
5.7
Alice and the Vampire Queen
, 2023
Alice and the Vampire Queen
USA / Horror / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
Alice Oldman is an ex-con struggling to overcome the scars from her past. Then one night a dark stranger gives her an offer she cannot refuse. Make one special dish for his boss, the Vampire Queen.
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Cast
Graham Wolfe
Charles
Aaron Dalla Villa
Kieran
Shelby Hightower
Alice
Rachel Aspen
Madeline
Brenna Carnuccio
Isabella
Xavier Michael
Fredrick
Danielle Legris
Sofia
Chris James Boylan
Gordon
John Groody
Big Joe
Luke David
Dave
Director
Dan Lantz
Writer
Dan Lantz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
20 October 2023
World premiere
20 October 2023
Budget
$250,000
Production
Impulse-FX
Also known as
Alice and the Vampire Queen
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
15
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 30 January 2024
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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