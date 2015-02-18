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5.8
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The Circle
5.8
The Circle
, 2015
Cirkeln
Sweden / Fantasy, Horror, Drama / 18+
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5.8
Synopsis
An otherworldly evil is slipping into a small town in Sweden. Six unrelated girls have been chosen to fight this evil. Together they must overcome their differences in order to save themselves and the world.
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Cast
Helena Engström
Anna-Karin Nieminen
Josefin Asplund
Rebecka Mohlin
Irma von Platen
Minoo Falk Karimi
Miranda Frydman
Vanessa Dahl
Hanna Asp
Ida Holmström
Leona Axelsen
Linnéa Wallin
Kirous ja malja
Adriana Lopez
Sebastian Hiort af Ornäs
Kevin
Vincent Grahl
Gustaf
Johanna Granström
Jannike Dahl
Director
Levan Akin
Writer
Sara Bergmark Elfgren
,
Levan Akin
,
Mats Strandberg
Composer
Bennie Anderson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden
Runtime
2 hours 24 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
18 February 2015
Release date
18 February 2015
Sweden
13 October 2015
USA
Budget
40,000,000 SEK
Worldwide Gross
$1,117,789
Production
RMV Film
Also known as
Cirkeln, The Circle, A Kör, Cirklen, El Círculo, Il cerchio, Krąg, Kruh, O Círculo, Sirkelen, The Circle - Chapitre 1: Les élues, Za Saakuru, Zirkel, Круг, Círculo
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
13
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Quotes
Vanessa Dahl
Have we saved the world now?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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