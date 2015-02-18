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Poster of The Circle
5.8
Kinoafisha Films The Circle
5.8

The Circle

, 2015
Cirkeln
Sweden / Fantasy, Horror, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Circle
5.8

Synopsis

An otherworldly evil is slipping into a small town in Sweden. Six unrelated girls have been chosen to fight this evil. Together they must overcome their differences in order to save themselves and the world.

Cast

Helena Engström
Anna-Karin Nieminen
Josefin Asplund
Rebecka Mohlin
Irma von Platen
Minoo Falk Karimi
Miranda Frydman
Vanessa Dahl
Hanna Asp
Ida Holmström
Leona Axelsen
Linnéa Wallin
Kirous ja malja
Adriana Lopez
Sebastian Hiort af Ornäs
Kevin
Vincent Grahl
Gustaf
Johanna Granström
Jannike Dahl
Director Levan Akin
Writer Sara Bergmark Elfgren, Levan Akin, Mats Strandberg
Composer Bennie Anderson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 24 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 18 February 2015
Release date
18 February 2015 Sweden
13 October 2015 USA
Budget 40,000,000 SEK
Worldwide Gross $1,117,789
Production RMV Film
Also known as
Cirkeln, The Circle, A Kör, Cirklen, El Círculo, Il cerchio, Krąg, Kruh, O Círculo, Sirkelen, The Circle - Chapitre 1: Les élues, Za Saakuru, Zirkel, Круг, Círculo

Film rating

5.8
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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