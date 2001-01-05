Menu
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.2
Sleepless

Non ho sonno 18+
Synopsis

An elderly and retired police detective and a young amateur sleuth team up to find a serial killer whom has resumed a killing spree in Turin, Italy after a 17-year hiatus.
Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2000
Online premiere 14 March 2003
World premiere 5 January 2001
Release date
12 March 2002 France
5 January 2001 Italy
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $159,059
Production Medusa Film, Opera Film (II), Tele+
Also known as
Nonhosonno, Sleepless, Insomnio, Non ho sonno, Álmatlanul, Bezsenność, Dario Argento's Sleepless, I Can't Sleep, Insônia, Le sang des innocents, Nesanica, No tengo sueño, Sangue de Inocentes, Spirala straha, Surîpuresu, Uykusuz, Без сна, Безсъние, 驚悚無眠
Director
Dario Argento
Cast
Max von Sydow
Stefano Dionisi
Chiara Caselli
Gabriele Lavia
Rossella Falk
Film rating

6.2
14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

fanbunga 2 April 2015, 12:51
Ардженто почти повторил Кроваво-красное.
Не очень страшный и не сложный в плане интриги, но всё равно крепкий джалло, с интересным сюжетом. И… Read more…
