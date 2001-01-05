An elderly and retired police detective and a young amateur sleuth team up to find a serial killer whom has resumed a killing spree in Turin, Italy after a 17-year hiatus.
CountryItaly
Runtime1 hour 58 minutes
Production year2000
Online premiere14 March 2003
World premiere5 January 2001
Release date
12 March 2002
France
5 January 2001
Italy
MPAAR
Budget$4,000,000
Worldwide Gross$159,059
ProductionMedusa Film, Opera Film (II), Tele+
Also known as
Nonhosonno, Sleepless, Insomnio, Non ho sonno, Álmatlanul, Bezsenność, Dario Argento's Sleepless, I Can't Sleep, Insônia, Le sang des innocents, Nesanica, No tengo sueño, Sangue de Inocentes, Spirala straha, Surîpuresu, Uykusuz, Без сна, Безсъние, 驚悚無眠
Не очень страшный и не сложный в плане интриги, но всё равно крепкий джалло, с интересным сюжетом. И… Read more…