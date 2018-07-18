Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Ninth Passenger

The Ninth Passenger

The Ninth Passenger 18+
Synopsis

THE NINTH PASSENGER - A group of salacious students party aboard a luxury yacht only to turn on each other as a 9th PASSENGER picks them off one by one.
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 10 May 2021
World premiere 18 July 2018
Release date
18 July 2018 USA
MPAA R
Production 308 Ent
Also known as
The Ninth Passenger, O Nono Passageiro, Девятый пассажир, イット・カムズ
Director
Yen Pfaff
Cast
Alexia Fast
Alexia Fast
Jesse Metcalfe
Jesse Metcalfe
Sabina Gadecki
Timothy V. Murphy
Timothy V. Murphy
Cast and Crew
