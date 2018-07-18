Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Рейтинги
3.0
IMDb Rating: 3.1
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
The Ninth Passenger
The Ninth Passenger
The Ninth Passenger
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Horror
Action
Thriller
Synopsis
THE NINTH PASSENGER - A group of salacious students party aboard a luxury yacht only to turn on each other as a 9th PASSENGER picks them off one by one.
Expand
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2016
Online premiere
10 May 2021
World premiere
18 July 2018
Release date
18 July 2018
USA
MPAA
R
Production
308 Ent
Also known as
The Ninth Passenger, O Nono Passageiro, Девятый пассажир, イット・カムズ
Director
Yen Pfaff
Cast
Alexia Fast
Jesse Metcalfe
Sabina Gadecki
Timothy V. Murphy
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Ninth Passenger
3.4
Hard Kill
(2020)
4.8
Dead Rising: Endgame
(2016)
3.0
Fortress: Sniper's Eye
(2022)
4.9
Insanitarium
(2008)
3.1
Apex
(2021)
4.7
Escape Plan 2: Hades
(2018)
3.4
American Siege
(2021)
3.3
Fortress
(2021)
5.5
The Tortured
(2010)
Film rating
3.0
Rate
12
votes
3.1
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Lance
Someone's Fucking With Us
Nicole
What Are You Doing?
Lance
Fucking Back
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree