|24 August 2024
|Russia
|16 August 2024
|American Samoa
|15 August 2024
|Australia
|MA 15+
|14 August 2024
|Austria
|24 August 2024
|Azerbaijan
|24 August 2024
|Belarus
|14 August 2024
|Belgium
|15 August 2024
|Brazil
|16
|16 August 2024
|Bulgaria
|15 August 2024
|Chile
|14
|16 August 2024
|China
|15 August 2024
|Croatia
|15
|15 August 2024
|Czechia
|15 August 2024
|Denmark
|15
|15 August 2024
|Estonia
|14 August 2024
|Finland
|Tulossa
|14 August 2024
|France
|15 August 2024
|Georgia
|R
|15 August 2024
|Germany
|16
|16 August 2024
|Great Britain
|15
|29 August 2024
|Greece
|15 August 2024
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|15 August 2024
|Hungary
|16
|16 August 2024
|Iceland
|Unrated
|23 August 2024
|India
|A
|14 August 2024
|Indonesia
|13+
|16 August 2024
|Ireland
|15A
|15 August 2024
|Israel
|16
|14 August 2024
|Italy
|14+
|6 September 2024
|Japan
|PG12
|15 August 2024
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|16 August 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|16 August 2024
|Latvia
|(none)
|16 August 2024
|Lithuania
|15 August 2024
|Malaysia
|18SG
|15 August 2024
|Mexico
|B
|24 August 2024
|Moldova
|15 August 2024
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|15 August 2024
|Netherlands
|16
|15 August 2024
|New Zealand
|R16
|15 August 2024
|North Macedonia
|14 August 2024
|Philippines
|R-13
|24 August 2024
|Poland
|15 August 2024
|Portugal
|M/16
|15 August 2024
|Puerto Rico
|R
|15 August 2024
|Qatar
|16 August 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|15 August 2024
|Serbia
|15 August 2024
|Singapore
|NC16
|15 August 2024
|Slovakia
|15
|16 August 2024
|South Africa
|14 August 2024
|South Korea
|15
|16 August 2024
|Spain
|14 August 2024
|Sweden
|15
|15 August 2024
|Switzerland
|15 August 2024
|Taiwan
|15+
|16 August 2024
|Tajikistan
|15 August 2024
|Thailand
|15
|16 August 2024
|Turkey
|16+
|15 August 2024
|UAE
|TBC
|16 August 2024
|USA
|R
|15 August 2024
|Ukraine
|18+
|16 August 2024
|Uzbekistan
|16 August 2024
|Viet Nam
|15 August 2024
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|R
Director Fede Alvarez enlisted the special effects team from Aliens (1986) to assist with the creatures. Wherever feasible, the production used physical sets, practical creature effects and miniatures to provide a tangible foundation for the subsequent visual-effects work.
(at around 2 mins) At the outset of the film, a probe discovers fragments of the Nostromo's wreckage drifting in space near Zeta² Reticuli, the result of its destruction some two decades earlier at the conclusion of Чужой (1979). Although it is unlikely any debris would survive such a cataclysmic explosion, any portions of the ship that were not vapourised would not still be simply drifting around the vicinity of the blast decades later. The force of the Nostromo's self-destruct would have flung its remnants outwards in all directions at considerable speed, and because space is a vacuum those fragments would not slow down; they would simply keep travelling through space at that speed.