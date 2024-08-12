Menu
Synopsis

A group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying lifeform in the universe.
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 12 August 2024
Release date
24 August 2024 Russia
16 August 2024 American Samoa
15 August 2024 Australia MA 15+
14 August 2024 Austria
24 August 2024 Azerbaijan
24 August 2024 Belarus
14 August 2024 Belgium
15 August 2024 Brazil 16
16 August 2024 Bulgaria
15 August 2024 Chile 14
16 August 2024 China
15 August 2024 Croatia 15
15 August 2024 Czechia
15 August 2024 Denmark 15
15 August 2024 Estonia
14 August 2024 Finland Tulossa
14 August 2024 France
15 August 2024 Georgia R
15 August 2024 Germany 16
16 August 2024 Great Britain 15
29 August 2024 Greece
15 August 2024 Hong Kong IIB
15 August 2024 Hungary 16
16 August 2024 Iceland Unrated
23 August 2024 India A
14 August 2024 Indonesia 13+
16 August 2024 Ireland 15A
15 August 2024 Israel 16
14 August 2024 Italy 14+
6 September 2024 Japan PG12
15 August 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
16 August 2024 Kyrgyzstan
16 August 2024 Latvia (none)
16 August 2024 Lithuania
15 August 2024 Malaysia 18SG
15 August 2024 Mexico B
24 August 2024 Moldova
15 August 2024 Montenegro o.A.
15 August 2024 Netherlands 16
15 August 2024 New Zealand R16
15 August 2024 North Macedonia
14 August 2024 Philippines R-13
24 August 2024 Poland
15 August 2024 Portugal M/16
15 August 2024 Puerto Rico R
15 August 2024 Qatar
16 August 2024 Romania o.A.
15 August 2024 Serbia
15 August 2024 Singapore NC16
15 August 2024 Slovakia 15
16 August 2024 South Africa
14 August 2024 South Korea 15
16 August 2024 Spain
14 August 2024 Sweden 15
15 August 2024 Switzerland
15 August 2024 Taiwan 15+
16 August 2024 Tajikistan
15 August 2024 Thailand 15
16 August 2024 Turkey 16+
15 August 2024 UAE TBC
16 August 2024 USA R
15 August 2024 Ukraine 18+
16 August 2024 Uzbekistan
16 August 2024 Viet Nam
15 August 2024 Virgin Islands (U.S.) R
Budget $80,000,000
Worldwide Gross $350,865,342
Production 20th Century Studios, TSG Entertainment, Scott Free Productions
Also known as
Alien: Romulus, Чужой: Ромул, Begona: Romul, Ha'No'se'ah Ha'Shmini: Romulus, Obcy: Romulus, Quái Vật Không Gian: Romulus, Svešais: Romulus, Svetimas: Romulas, Tulnukas: Romulus, Vetřelec: Romulus, Yad: Romul, Yaratık: Romulus, Άλιεν: Ρωμύλος, Бөтен: Ромул, Осми путник: Ромул, Чужий: Ромул, エイリアン: ロムルス, 异形：夺命舰, 异形9, 異形：羅穆盧斯, 異形：羅穆路斯
Director
Federico Álvarez
Federico Álvarez
Cast
Isabela Merced
Isabela Merced
Cailee Spaeny
Cailee Spaeny
Archie Renau
Archie Renau
Spike Fearn
David Jonsson Fray
Cast and Crew
Film Reviews

Вадим Радюк 25 August 2024, 10:46
Полное разочарование от просмотра фильма. Герои не вызывают сочувствия, поражают тупостью. Сам Чужой медленный и не страшный, жаль потраченных денег
Сергей Рябов 24 August 2024, 17:44
Самый отстойный фильм за последние полгода, который я смотрел!!!!

Interesting facts

Director Fede Alvarez enlisted the special effects team from Aliens (1986) to assist with the creatures. Wherever feasible, the production used physical sets, practical creature effects and miniatures to provide a tangible foundation for the subsequent visual-effects work.

Goofs

(at around 2 mins) At the outset of the film, a probe discovers fragments of the Nostromo's wreckage drifting in space near Zeta² Reticuli, the result of its destruction some two decades earlier at the conclusion of Чужой (1979). Although it is unlikely any debris would survive such a cataclysmic explosion, any portions of the ship that were not vapourised would not still be simply drifting around the vicinity of the blast decades later. The force of the Nostromo's self-destruct would have flung its remnants outwards in all directions at considerable speed, and because space is a vacuum those fragments would not slow down; they would simply keep travelling through space at that speed.

