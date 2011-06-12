Menu
2 posters
Don't Let Him In
18+
Horror
Thriller
Synopsis
Two couples spend a weekend in the country, only to cross paths with a brutal serial killer. As the body count rises, suspicion spirals into paranoia, climaxing in a terrifying battle for survival.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 16 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
12 June 2011
Release date
9 August 2011
Russia
18+
12 June 2011
Great Britain
9 August 2011
Kazakhstan
9 August 2011
Netherlands
9 August 2011
Ukraine
Budget
3,200,000 GBP
Production
Coldwood Productions, Straightwire Entertainment Group
Also known as
Don't Let Him In, Khu Rừng Xác Chết, L'intrus, La casa nel bosco, Lass ihn nicht rein, Maradj távol tőle, Min anoixeis tin porta, No lo dejes entrar, Sulfures, The Hollow, Не впускай его
Director
Kelly Smith
Cast
Sophie Linfield
Sam Hazeldine
Gordon Alexander
Rhys Meredith
Esther Shephard
Cast and Crew
Film rating
3.4
11
votes
3.5
IMDb
Quotes
Calvin
[Tristan asks if he got a text]
You tell me... firestarter
