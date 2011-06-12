Menu
Poster of Don't Let Him In
3.4 IMDb Rating: 3.5
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Don't Let Him In

Don't Let Him In

Don't Let Him In 18+
Synopsis

Two couples spend a weekend in the country, only to cross paths with a brutal serial killer. As the body count rises, suspicion spirals into paranoia, climaxing in a terrifying battle for survival.
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 12 June 2011
Release date
9 August 2011 Russia 18+
12 June 2011 Great Britain
9 August 2011 Kazakhstan
9 August 2011 Netherlands
9 August 2011 Ukraine
Budget 3,200,000 GBP
Production Coldwood Productions, Straightwire Entertainment Group
Also known as
Don't Let Him In, Khu Rừng Xác Chết, L'intrus, La casa nel bosco, Lass ihn nicht rein, Maradj távol tőle, Min anoixeis tin porta, No lo dejes entrar, Sulfures, The Hollow, Не впускай его
Director
Kelly Smith
Cast
Sophie Linfield
Sam Hazeldine
Gordon Alexander
Rhys Meredith
Esther Shephard
Cast and Crew
