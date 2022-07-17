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Poster of New Normal
5.9
New Normal - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films New Normal
5.9

New Normal

, 2022
New Normal
South Korea / Comedy, Horror, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of New Normal
5.9
New Normal - Dubbed trailer
New Normal  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Seoul 2022, where 'eating alone' has become the norm. The TV features news reports about serial killers that target women living alone. Hyun-jung, a woman living alone nervously watching the news. Seung-jin, a middle schooler trying to raise his failing grades by doing volunteer work. Hyun-su, a woman trying to find a friend of the opposite sex through a dating app. Hoon, a man who finds a mysterious letter with written instructions to find the woman who penned them. Gee-jin, an unemployed man with a one-sided crush on the stewardess next door. Yeon-jin, a musician and part-time worker at a convenience store who lives a crappy shitty life dealing with rude customers daily. These 6 people's lives intersect in unexpected and disturbing ways over the course of 4 days.

Cast

Choi Ji-woo
Hyeon-jeong
Lee Yoo-mi
Lee Yoo-mi
Hyeon-soo
Choi Min-ho
Hoon
Ha Da In
Yeon-jin
Ji-Hoon Pyo
Ji-Hoon Pyo
Gi-jin
Lee Joo-woo
Lee Joo-woo
Hyo-jin
Jeong Dong-won
Seung-jin
Director Jeong Beom-shik
Writer Jeong Beom-shik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 July 2024
World premiere 17 July 2022
Release date
15 August 2024 Russia World Pictures
10 January 2024 Indonesia 17+
16 August 2024 Japan
15 August 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
22 August 2024 Kyrgyzstan 16+
25 January 2024 Singapore NC16
8 November 2023 South Korea 15
22 August 2024 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $484,209
Production Unpa Studio
Also known as
New Normal, Nowa normalność, Мой парень - маньяк, Нова норма, ニューノーマル, 恐怖日常怪談, 新常态

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
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Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
New Normal - Dubbed trailer
New Normal Dubbed trailer
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