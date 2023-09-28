Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous Sweet Sixteen Killer returns to claim a fourth victim. Despite the warnings of her overprotective mom, Jamie comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and accidentally time travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 80s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever.
Totally Killer, Dulces y sangrientos 16, Dezesseis Facadas, Gyilkos a múltból, On Numara Katil, Sangrientos dieciséis, Totally Killer - Gefährliches Spiel mit der Zeit, Zatrzymać morderstwo, Абсолютний вбивця, Конкретный убийца, ハロウィン・キラー！, 完全殺手, 绝对杀手