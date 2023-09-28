Menu
Poster of Totally Killer
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Totally Killer

Totally Killer

Totally Killer 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Thirty-five years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous Sweet Sixteen Killer returns to claim a fourth victim. Despite the warnings of her overprotective mom, Jamie comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and accidentally time travels back to 1987. Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 80s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom to take down the killer once and for all, before she's stuck in the past forever.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 28 September 2023
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 Netherlands 16
Production Blumhouse Productions, Blumhouse Television, Divide/Conquer
Also known as
Totally Killer, Dulces y sangrientos 16, Dezesseis Facadas, Gyilkos a múltból, On Numara Katil, Sangrientos dieciséis, Totally Killer - Gefährliches Spiel mit der Zeit, Zatrzymać morderstwo, Абсолютний вбивця, Конкретный убийца, ハロウィン・キラー！, 完全殺手, 绝对杀手
Director
Nahnatchka Khan
Cast
Olivia Holt
Olivia Holt
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Julie Bowen
Julie Bowen
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Liana Liberato
Liana Liberato
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.6
Rate 16 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
