Cast
Julia Campanelli
Gloria Haloran
Channing Pickett
Rose Haloran
Marianne Noscheze
Billy Haloran
Anthony Salvador Lewis
Father Matos
Cast and Crew
Director
Richard LeMay
Writer
Dan DeFilippo, Justin Smith
Composer
Adonis Tsilimparis
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
6 October 2017
Release date
|6 October 2017
|Latvia
|
|
|6 October 2017
|USA
|
|
Production
Pipeline Entertainment (II), Haloran LLC
Also known as
Dementia 13, Demência 13, Demencia fatal, Haloran Manor, Parafrosini, Parafrosini 13, Παραφροσύνη, Παραφροσύνη 13, Безумие 13