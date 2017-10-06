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Poster of Dementia 13
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Dementia 13
4.4

Dementia 13

, 2017
Dementia 13
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of Dementia 13
4.4

Cast

Julia Campanelli
Gloria Haloran
Ana Isabelle
Louise
Steve Polites
Dale
Channing Pickett
Rose Haloran
Marianne Noscheze
Billy Haloran
Ben van Berkum
Kane
Anthony Salvador Lewis
Father Matos
Donal Brophy
Ray
Leif Steinert
Wood
Roland Sands
Arthur
Director Richard LeMay
Writer Dan DeFilippo, Justin Smith
Composer Adonis Tsilimparis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 6 October 2017
Release date
6 October 2017 Latvia
6 October 2017 USA
Production Pipeline Entertainment (II), Haloran LLC
Also known as
Dementia 13, Demência 13, Demencia fatal, Haloran Manor, Parafrosini, Parafrosini 13, Παραφροσύνη, Παραφροσύνη 13, Безумие 13

Film rating

4.4
Rate 12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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